Jalen Wilson hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 42 seconds remaining, then watched as Marcus Zegarowski missed the last of three free throws after fouling him with 1.1 seconds left, allowing fifth-ranked Kansas to escape with a 73-72 victory over No. 8 Creighton on Tuesday night in Lawrence, Kan.
Wilson finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Christian Braun scored 14 points, missing a foul shot that could have clinched the game with 12.5 seconds to go, and David McCormack contributed 13 points as the Jayhawks (5-1) won their fifth straight against the Bluejays.
Denzel Mahoney gave Creighton (3-1) a chance down the stretch. He hit a 3-pointer with 1:22 left to get the Bluejays within 70-68, then picked the pocket of Bryce Thompson and coasted for the tying layup with just over a minute to go.
No. 12 Tennessee 56, Colorado 57 — At Knoxville, Tenn.: After five pandemic-related postponements, Tennessee made the most of its opener, struggling to a victory over Colorado.
No. 22 Ohio St. 90, Notre Dame 85 — At South Bend, Ind.: E.J. Liddell led five Ohio State players in double figures with 19 points as the Buckeyes rallied from 11 points down in the second half and held off Notre Dame in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.