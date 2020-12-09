News in your town

Notre Dame, Clemson get extra time to prep for title game

Sports briefs: College Football Playoff rankings steady at top, Cyclones rise to No. 7

White Sox reunite with Eaton, finalize trade for Lynn

College basketball roundup: No. 5 Kansas escapes No. 8 Creighton

Bohannon scores 24, leads No. 3 Iowa past No. 16 UNC 93-80

Sports briefs: Wisconsin finds new opponent for canceled hoops game

Heat on Nagy intensifies with Bears on 6-game losing streak

Jefferson's rookie season stacks up with the best, even Moss

NFL union sees no current need for bubble to slow COVID-19

Boys prep basketball: Hempstead beats Assumption in high-stakes opener

Travis Kelce continues torrid streak as Chiefs keep winning

Boys prep basketball: Hempstead beats Assumption in high-stakes opener

The Latest: Panthers place 8 on COVID-19 list, shut facility

Trump honors legendary Iowa wrestler Gable at White House

USHL: Perseverance pays off during Saints' coronavirus woes

Bears on 6-game skid after blowing late lead against Lions

Packers withstand late rally to outlast Eagles, 30-16

NFL: Raiders score with 5 seconds left to leave Jets winless

Vikings outlast error-prone Jags, 27-24, on Bailey's OT kick

Steelers relying on tunnel vision

Women's college basketball: No. 1 South Carolina rolls past No. 23 Iowa State, 83-65

No. 3 Buckeyes await word on 'The Game' with plenty at stake

Sports briefs: No. 1 Tide runs poll streak to 210, 3rd-best ever

PGA Tour: Hovland birdies the last hole to win Mayakoba Classic

Chiefs rally to beat Broncos, 22-16, to clinch playoff berth

'Happy about where I'm at': Westbrook discusses move to DC

NBA: Teams that break virus protocols may lose games, picks

NFL betting lines in season of COVID-19 are moving targets

College basketball roundup: Grant-Foster saves No. 7 Kansas

No. 24 Iowa scores 35 unanswered to beat Illinois 35-21

College football roundup: No. 3 Ohio State has no problem with Spartans

Book leads No. 2 Irish past Syracuse 45-21 in home finale

Tuttle, D lift No. 10 Indiana past No. 18 Wisconsin 14-6

Local & area roundup: Clarke takes No. 4 William Penn to limit

NFL: Vikings still committed to core, as Jaguars starting over

NFL: Eagles seek to end slide, boost playoff hopes at Green Bay

NFL: Nagy not throwing in towel as struggling Bears face Lions