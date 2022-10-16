Vikings Dolphins Football
Buy Now

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins hands off to running back Dalvin Cook during their game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Vikings won, 24-16.

 Wilfredo Lee The Associated Press

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Dalvin Cook is very familiar with the Hard Rock Stadium end zones, having scored in them often in high school and college.

Playing less than 10 miles from where he shined as a prep, Cook rushed for a 53-yard insurance touchdown in the fourth quarter to give the Minnesota Vikings a 24-16 win over the injury-riddled Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.