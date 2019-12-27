HOLIDAY BOWL
No. 22 USC (8-4) vs. No. 18 IOWA (9-3)
Site: San Diego
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
TV: Fox Sports 1
Radio: WDBQ-FM 107.5
Line: Iowa by 2½
Series record: USC leads, 7-2
Last meeting: USC won, 38-17, in 2004 Orange Bowl
What’s at stake: The Hawkeyes will be playing for the memory of former coach Hayden Fry, who died on Dec. 17 at age 90, and for a 10-win season. Fry coached at Iowa for 20 seasons, taking the Hawkeyes to the Holiday Bowl three times. USC plays for the first time since new athletic director Mike Bohn announced that coach Clay Helton would return next season, a move that was unpopular with fans.
Key matchup: USC’s passing game, led by freshman QB Kedon Slovis and junior WR Michael Pittman, against Iowa’s defense. Slovis has thrown for 3,242 yards and 28 touchdowns, against nine interceptions in 11 games, including 10 starts. Pittman has 95 catches for 1,222 yards and 11 touchdowns. Iowa ranks sixth nationally in scoring defense (13.2 points), 12th in total defense (304.3 yards) and 12th in passing defense (184.2 yards).
MILITARY BOWL
NORTH CAROLINA (6-6) vs TEMPLE (8-4)
Site: Annapolis, Md.
Kickoff: 11 a.m.
TV: ESPN
Line: North Carolina by by 4 1/2
Series record: First meeting
What’s at stake: North Carolina seeks to complete a winning season with its first bowl victory since defeating Cincinnati in the 2013 Belk Bowl. Temple is making its fifth straight bowl appearance after losing three of the previous four.
PINSTRIPE BOWL
MICHIGAN STATE (6-6) vs. WAKE FOREST (8-4)
Site: New York
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Line: Michigan State by 3½
Series record: First meeting
What’s at stake: Wake Forest is one of nine schools to win a bowl game in each of the past three seasons and needs one more win to become just the third team in school history to finish with nine or more victories. It could be a close one. Each of the last two bowl victories has been by three points and last season’s victory over Temple was by eight points. Michigan State’s offense has been wildly inconsistent this season and failed to score more than 10 points in a game five times. The Spartans still did just enough to make a bowl game for the 12th time in 13 seasons.
TEXAS BOWL
OKLAHOMA STATE (8-4) vs. TEXAS A&M (7-5)
Site: Houston
Kickoff: 5:45 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Line: Texas A&M by 6 1/2
Series record: Texas A&M leads, 17-10
What’s at stake: The Cowboys look to win their fourth straight bowl game after winning four of their last five games this season to reach a bowl for the 14th straight year. The Aggies are in their 11th straight bowl game and a win on Friday would be the 100th of coach Jimbo Fisher’s career.
CHEEZ-IT BOWL
No. 24 AIR FORCE (10-2) vs. WASHINGTON STATE (6-6)
Site: Phoenix
Kickoff: 9:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Line: Air Force by 2 1/2
Series record: First meeting
What’s at stake: Air Force is looking to finish with 11 victories in a season for the first time since going 12-1 in 1998. Washington State is hoping to close strong in a season that started with a No. 23 preseason ranking in the AP Top 25 and fizzled midway through with a string of five losses in six games.