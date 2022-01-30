AJ Green scored 24 points and Noah Carter scored 21 and Northern Iowa beat Illinois State, 79-64, on Saturday in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Carter scored the first seven points for the Panthers after halftime to give Northern Iowa a 37-35 lead and they never trailed again. Trae Berhow’s jumper with 10:35 left extended the lead to 57-38.
The Panthers (11-9, 7-3 Missouri Valley Conference) have won back-to-back contests following a two-game skid and have seven of their last nine.
No. 1 Auburn 86, Oklahoma 68 — At Auburn, Ala.: Jabari Smith bounced back from a rough shooting night with 23 points and 12 rebounds and Walker Kessler scored 21 to lead Auburn to a victory over Oklahoma.
No. 3 Arizona 67, Arizona State 56 — At Tucson, Ariz.: Bennedict Mathurin and Oumar Ballo scored 14 points each, and Arizona turned up the defensive pressure in the second half to beat rival Arizona State.
Alabama 87, No. 4 Baylor 78 — At Tuscaloosa, Ala.: Jaden Shackelford scored 19 points and had nine rebounds as Alabama toppled Baylor in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
No. 12 Kentucky 80, No. 5 Kansas 62 — At Lawrence, Kan.: Keion Brooks scored 27 points as Kentucky manhandled Kansas.
No. 9 Duke 74, Louisville 65 — At Louisville, Ky.: AJ Griffin scored 22 points, including consecutive 3-pointers during a late 12-0 run that helped Duke escape Louisville.
No. 10 Michigan State 83, Michigan 67 — At East Lansing, Mich.: Max Christie scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half and Malik Hall finished with 15 points, leading Michigan State to a win over Michigan.
No. 13 Texas Tech 76, Mississippi State 50 — At Lubbock, Texas: Adonis Arms had 16 points and seven assists as Texas Tech overwhelmed Mississippi State in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
No. 14 Villanova 73, St. John’s 62 — At Villanova, Pa.: Collin Gillespie scored 17 points, Eric Dixon and Daniels each had 15 and Villanova used a 3-point happy first half to roll to a win over St. John’s.
No. 15 Southern Cal 79, California 72 — At Los Angeles: Isaiah Mobley scored 24 points, and Boogie Ellis chipped in 21 as the Trojans won the Pac-12 contest.
TCU 77, No. 19 LSU 68 — At Fort Worth, Texas: Chuck O’Bannon scored 16 of his career-high 19 points after halftime, including three consecutive 3 pointers from basically the same spot, and TCU held off slumping LSU.
No. 20 Connecticut 57, DePaul 50 — At Chicago: R.J. Cole scored 25 points to help Connecticut beat DePaul for its fifth straight win.
No. 21 Xavier 74, Creighton 64 — At Omaha, Neb.: Jack Nunge and Paul Scruggs fueled a dramatic second-half turnaround that saw Xavier score 29 of the first 31 points of the second half to wipe out a 17-point deficit and beat Creighton.
No. 25 Davidson 77, La Salle 69 — At Davidson, N.C.: Luka Brajkovic scored 22 points, Foster Loyer added 14 points, six rebounds and five assists and Davidson held off La Salle in Bob McKillop’s 1,000th game as head coach of the Wildcats.
WOMEN
No. 13 Iowa State 88, Texas Tech 65 — At Lubbock, Texas: Emily Ryan scored 20 points with seven assists, Lexi Donarski added 19 points and Iowa State cruised to a win over Texas Tech.