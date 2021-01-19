Star freshman Caitlin Clark scored 26 points and pulled down 10 rebounds as the Iowa women’s basketball team earned its third consecutive victory over Purdue, 87-81, on Monday in Iowa City.
Clark had four assists, three steals and a block for the Hawkeyes, who shot 50.9% (27-for-53) from the floor and improved to 9-3 overall, 5-3 in the Big Ten Conference.
Iowa had 17 assists on 27 made baskets and turned 10 Purdue turnovers into 15 points. The Hawkeyes used a 13-0 run in the final 3 minutes to rally out of a 77-73 deficit .
McKenna Warnock added 19 points and eight rebounds, and Monika Czinano chipped in 12 points, nine rebounds and a career-high five assists for Iowa.
MEN
St. John’s 74, No. 23 Connecticut 70 — At Storrs, Conn.: Posh Alexander scored 18 points to lead five St. John’s players in double figures and the Red Storm came from behind to upset Connecticut.