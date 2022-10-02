Britain Vikings Saints Football
Buy Now

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London.

 Kirsty Wigglesworth The Associated Press

LONDON — Justin Jefferson bounced back from two quiet games and Greg Joseph made amends for a missed extra point.

The Vikings star receiver scored a touchdown and beat Marshon Lattimore on a 39-yard reception to set up Joseph’s 47-yard field goal with 24 seconds left and Minnesota hung on for a 28-25 win over New Orleans on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.