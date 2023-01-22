MILWAUKEE — Brewers shortstop Willy Adames attended the World Series as a spectator last season but couldn’t help but wonder what might have been.

Milwaukee went 86-76 last year, ending a string of four straight playoff appearances. In the race for the National League’s final wild-card berth, the Brewers finished one game behind the Philadelphia Phillies, who ended up winning the pennant before losing the World Series to the Houston Astros.

