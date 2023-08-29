GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers are making a change at punter by releasing veteran Pat O’Donnell.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Monday that he has released O’Donnell, who had a gross average of 44.5 yards and a net average of 38.9 yards during his lone season as Green Bay’s main punter.

The Associated Press