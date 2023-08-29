GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers are making a change at punter by releasing veteran Pat O’Donnell.
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Monday that he has released O’Donnell, who had a gross average of 44.5 yards and a net average of 38.9 yards during his lone season as Green Bay’s main punter.
The release of O’Donnell leaves Daniel Whelan as the Packers’ likely punter to open the season. Whelan and O’Donnell had been splitting reps in training camp and throughout the preseason.
Whelan, 24, signed with the Packers in May. He played for the XFL’s D.C. Defenders this year and ranked third in the league in punting average (45.6) and punts inside the 20-yard line (11). Whelan has no NFL playing experience. He signed with the New Orleans Saints last year as an undrafted free agent but was released later that summer.
O’Donnell had joined the Packers last year after spending eight seasons as the Chicago Bears’ punter. Twenty-four of his 52 punts last season were downed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.
The release of the 32-year-old O’Donnell continues the Packers’ youth movement with numerous veterans from last season heading elsewhere. The oldest remaining Packer is 31-year-old offensive tackle David Bakhtiari.
Cardinals release QB McCoy
TEMPE, Ariz. — Less than two weeks before the start of the regular season, the Arizona Cardinals are searching for a starting quarterback to man the position while Kyler Murray continues his recovery from a knee injury.
The Cardinals released their expected starting quarterback Colt McCoy on Monday, throwing the position into flux as Week 1 approaches against the Washington Commanders on Sept. 10.
Browns release York, acquire Hopkins
CLEVELAND — Cade York is being kicked aside by the Browns. After a rough exhibition season for the highly touted second-year kicker, York is being released by Cleveland after the team acquired veteran kicker Dustin Hopkins in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Monday.
Florida alters travel plans due to storm
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida is altering its travel plans for the team’s season opener at No. 14 Utah on Thursday night, hoping to avoid Tropical Storm Idalia.
A team spokesman said Monday that the Gators will fly to Dallas on Tuesday, practice and spend the night there, and then travel to Salt Lake City on Wednesday. Coach Billy Napier’s team had initially planned to fly from Gainesville to Utah on Wednesday.
Michigan suspends offensive coordinator
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will be suspended for this week’s season-opening game as part of the school’s self-imposed penalties for violating NCAA rules that also led to coach Jim Harbaugh’s punishment.
Harbaugh said Monday an analyst will be elevated to fill Moore’s spot on the staff Saturday against East Carolina.
Off-duty cop fired shot at prep game
OKLAHOMA CITY — An off-duty Oklahoma police officer fired a shot that critically wounded a man during a shooting at a high school football game that left a teenager dead, authorities said Monday. The officer did not shoot the teenager, according to Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III, whose agency is investigating the officer’s shooting.
BASEBALL
Brewers place Houser on injured list
CHICAGO — The Milwaukee Brewers placed right-hander Adrian Houser on the 15-day injured list on Monday with right elbow stiffness. Houser started Sunday’s 10-6 victory over San Diego, but he was lifted after two innings. He was charged with four runs and four hits.
Twins option Ober to Triple-A
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins optioned starting pitcher Bailey Ober to Triple-A St. Paul on Monday, with the club continuing to be careful with the right-hander’s workload. The 28-year-old Ober is 6-6 with a 3.67 ERA in 22 starts for the Twins this season, including a four-inning outing on Sunday during which he allowed five runs. Ober’s 122 2/3 innings are a career high for him at any professional level.
Season over for Dodgers’ Gonsolin
LOS ANGELES — Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin will undergo Tommy John surgery on his right elbow Friday, the latest in a season-long run of injuries to Los Angeles’ rotation.
Gonsolin will have his right torn ulnar collateral ligament repaired on Friday by head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles, the Dodgers said before Monday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Mets’ Diaz hopes to return this season
NEW YORK — After throwing his first outdoor bullpen following knee surgery, All-Star closer Edwin Díaz remained hopeful he can return to the mound for the New York Mets this season. The 29-year-old right-hander tore his right patellar tendon on March 15 while celebrating Puerto Rico’s win over the Dominican Republic at the World Baseball Classic. The projected timeline for a return was six-to-eight months.