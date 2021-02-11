Joseph Yesufu and Tremell Murphy scored 18 points apiece as Drake rolled past Northern Iowa, 80-59, on Wednesday night in Des Moines.
D.J. Wilkins added 15 points for the Bulldogs (19-1, 10-1 Missouri Valley Conference), who stretched their home winning streak to 11 games. Shanquan Hemphill had nine rebounds. The Bulldogs jumped to a 41-29 lead at the intermission and contined to build on their lead in the second half.
Drake led for 32 of the 40 minutes.
Trae Berhow had 14 points for the Panthers (6-13, 4-9). Bowen Born and Austin Phyfe had 10 points apiece.
Dubuque Senior grad Noah Carter saw his streak of double-digit scoring games come to an end at seven. He scored nine points and grabbed four rebounds in 32 minutes of play.
The Panthers will have a quick turnaround, as they host Valparaiso in a two-game series Saturday and Sunday.
No. 8 Houston 82, South Florida 65 — At Tampa, Fla.: Quentin Grimes had 29 points and Houston spoiled the Bulls’ first game in 32 days because of coronavirus interruptions. Tied at 25 at the eight-minute mark, the Cougars (17-2, 11-2 American Athletic) shot 58% in the first half and led 43-35 at halftime. DeJon Jarreau scored 13 of his 17 points in the first half and also had eight assists.
No. 9 Virginia 57, Georgia Tech 49 — At Atlanta: Trey Murphy III scored 18 points, Kihei Clark added 14 and Virginia pulled away down the stretch. The Cavaliers (14-3, 10-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) finished on a 16-5 run in a game that was tight most of the way. Georgia Tech (9-7, 5-5) lost to Virginia for the second time this season and missed a chance to give its postseason resume a big boost.
No. 16 Tennessee 89, Georgia 81 — At Knoxville, Tenn.: Jaden Springer scored a career-high 30 points to lead Tennessee. Santiago Vescovi added 19 points, Josiah-Jordan James had 18 points and Keon Johnson scored 11 for the Volunteers (14-4, 7-4 Southeastern Conference).
WOMEN
Wisconsin 75, No. 12 Ohio State 70 — At Madison, Wis.: Imani Lewis scored a career-high 27 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Sara Stapleton added 13 points and 10 boards, and Wisconsin upset Ohio State. Lewis topped her previous best of 23 points and secured her Big Ten-leading 10th double-double this season.Wisconsin (5-13, 2-13 Big Ten) had been outscored by an average of 17.5 points per game in its first 14 conference games this season, including an 11-game losing streak. The Badgers had also lost 29 of the past 32 meetings in the series, including four straight in Madison.