Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 36 points and sparked closing 9-0 run to help the Milwaukee Bucks rally to beat the visiting Los Angeles Clippers, 105-100, on Sunday for their fifth consecutive victory.
The Bucks won for the first time in 11 games this season when trailing after three quarters.
Kawhi Leonard’s potential tying 3-point attempt bounced off the front rim with about four seconds left. Khris Middleton got the rebound and sealed it with two free throws with 2.1 seconds remaining.
After Leonard’s jumper gave Los Angeles a 100-96 lead with 4:01 left, the Clippers didn’t score again.
Antetokounmpo has scored at least 35 points in four straight games. He’s the first Bucks player to do that since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar from Jan. 6-14, 1973.
Celtics 111, Wizards 110 — At Boston: Jayson Tatum made two twisting, driving baskets in the final 15 seconds and finished with 31 points, leading Boston to a comeback victory despite 46 points by Bradley Beal. Kemba Walker scored 21 points for the Celtics, and Daniel Theis had 20 points and nine rebounds. Boston, which beat Indiana on Friday, has won consecutive games for the first time since late January.
Lakers 117, Warriors 91 — At Los Angeles: LeBron James scored 19 points in his 1,300th regular-season appearance to help Los Angeles rout Golden State. The defending NBA champions had dropped five of six since Anthony Davis suffered a right calf strain on Feb. 14, but have won their last two.
Suns 118, Timberwolves 99 — At Minneapolis: Devin Booker scored 21 of his season-high 43 points in the third quarter to carry Phoenix past Minnesota for its 14th win in last 17 games. Booker hit 15 of 26 shots from the floor, repeatedly blowing by his defenders for smooth pullup jumpers and traffic-beating, twisting layups for the 13th 40-point game of his six-year career.
Grizzlies 133, Rockets 84 — At Houston: Justise Winslow scored 20 points and Memphis pounded Houston for the Rockets’ 11th straight loss.
Knicks 109, Pistons 90 — At Detroit: Julius Randle scored 17 of his 25 points in the second half and New York beat Detroit to move above .500.
Heat 109, Hawks 99 — At Miami: Kendrick Nunn scored 24 points and Miami extended the NBA’s longest current winning streak to six games, beating Atlanta to get back to .500.