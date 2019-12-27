CHICAGO — Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook will have surgery three times in the next three months, raising questions about his future after winning three Stanley Cup titles with his only NHL team.
The 34-year-old Seabrook is scheduled for a season-ending operation on his right shoulder today. He also will have surgery on his right hip in January and left hip in February.
Seabrook is under contract through the 2023-24 season at an average annual value of $6,875,000.
The last-place Blackhawks placed Seabrook and fellow defenseman Calvin de Haan on long-term injured reserve on Thursday, creating significant space under the salary cap. De Haan also is scheduled for season-ending right shoulder surgery today.
Chicago also announced Brandon Saad will be sidelined three weeks with a right ankle injury. The rugged forward got hurt during last week’s 4-1 victory at Winnipeg.
The 6-foot-3 Seabrook has been a steady, durable presence for Chicago since his NHL debut in 2005. He has 103 goals and 361 assists in 1,114 games, plus 20 goals and 39 assists in 123 playoff appearances.
He helped the Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015.
De Haan was acquired in a June trade with Carolina. He had surgery on the same shoulder last offseason.
Canada beats U.S. in world juniors opener
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — Arizona Coyotes forward Barrett Hayton scored twice to help Canada beat the United States, 6-4, on Thursday night in their Group B opener at the world junior hockey championship.
Alexis Lafreniere gave Canada a 5-4 lead with 3:11 left, just 7 seconds after Shane Pinto tied it for the U.S.
Connor McMichael, Nolan Foote and Ty Dellandrea also scored for Canada, and Nico Daws made 28 saves. Lafreniere added three assists.
Pinto scored twice, and Nick Robertson and Arthur Kaliyev added goals for the Americans. Spencer Knight made 26 saves.
FOOTBALL
Titans’ Henry will play vs. Texans
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry makes it very clear he will play Sunday against the Houston Texans with a playoff berth on the line for the Tennessee Titans.
“I love football,” Henry said Thursday. “I love playing the game, so I’m definitely ready.”
The Titans (8-7) downgraded Henry to questionable just before Houston clinched the AFC South with a win last weekend in Tampa Bay, then deactivated Henry in a 38-28 loss to New Orleans a day later. The Titans still ran for 149 yards with a group effort.
LSU’s Edwards-Helaire still mending
ATLANTA — Clyde Edwards-Helaire was a no-show at both the Peach Bowl media day and the team’s practice on Thursday, more signs that No. 1 LSU’s leading rusher could miss the playoff semifinal because of his hamstring injury.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron still holds out hope Edwards-Helaire could play against No. 4 Oklahoma. However, Edwards-Helaire’s absence from the media day event, normally attended by all players expected to be available for the game, may suggest the junior is a long shot at best to play.
Edwards-Helaire had been scheduled to assume a prominent seat in the interview session, according to a diagram given reporters. Instead, center Lloyd Cushenberry III filled that spot beside wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and quarterback Joe Burrow.
Washington QB Eason declares for draft
SEATTLE — Washington quarterback Jacob Eason announced Thursday he will skip his final year of college and enter the NFL draft. Eason started 13 games for Washington last season after beginning his college career at Georgia and transferring following his sophomore season. He threw for 3,132 yards and 23 touchdowns for the Huskies in a season where at times he looked like a sure first-round pick and at other times it appeared that another season of college would help his draft status.
Penn State hires Minnesota OC Ciarocca
ARLINGTON, Texas — Penn State has hired Kirk Ciarrocca as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, after he held the same role for Big Ten foe Minnesota for the past three seasons.
Ciarrocca replaces Ricky Rahne, who was named the head coach at OId Dominion earlier this month. Penn State head coach James Franklin, whose team plays Memphis in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, made the announcement on Thursday.
Ciarrocca grew up as a Nittany Lions fan in Lewisberry, Pa., and has deep ties to the state. He has spent the majority of his 30-year coaching career in the Mid-Atlantic region. Ciarrocca joined head coach P.J. Fleck at Western Michigan and followed Fleck to Minnesota in 2017.
BASEBALL
Source: White Sox sign Encarnacion
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox have agreed to a $12 million, one-year contract with veteran slugger Edwin Encarnación, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday night.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced.
Encarnación is due $11 million in salary next season and a $1 million signing bonus, with the White Sox holding an option for the 2021 season.
Encarnación hit 34 home runs in 109 games for Seattle and the Yankees last season.
BASKETBALL
Pistons’ Kennard to miss 2 weeks
DETROIT — Detroit Pistons guard Luke Kennard is expected to be out of the lineup for two weeks because of knee tendinitis. The team made the announcement Thursday, saying Kennard will be evaluated again before returning to play in early January.
The third-year pro is averaging nearly 16 points per game, tied with Blake Griffin and trailing only Andre Drummond in scoring on the team. Kennard is making a team-high 2.6 3-pointers per game and 4.1 assists to rank second on the team.