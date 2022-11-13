Luke Williams kicked a 22-yard field goal with 8 seconds remaining in regulation on Saturday to lift Drake University to a 27-24 victory over Butler in Des Moines.

Butler rallied from a 10-point deficit on a Tyler Adams 32-yard touchdown reception from Bret Bushka in the third quarter and a 33-yard field goal from Luka Zurak with 4:52 remaining in the game.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.