LONDON — Italy won the European Championship by beating England, 3-2, in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.
Domenico Berardi, Leonardo Bonucci and Federico Bernardeschi scored for Italy in the shootout, and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made two saves at the end of the shootout.
Italy had a chance for a winner in the 107th minute. England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford bobbled a swerving free kick from substitute Bernardeschi but he eventually gathered it.
Bonucci equalized the score in the 67th minute with a tap-in. He celebrated in front of the Italian fans by standing on top of the advertising hoardings with both his arms raised and fists clenched.
England had been leading 1-0 for most of the match after Luke Shaw scored in the second minute.
BASEBALL
CHICAGO — The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs got an extended All-Star break when their game on Sunday was postponed because of inclement weather.
The rainout will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Sept. 24. The start time for the second seven-inning game is pending discussions with city officials.
Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. is out for the season, headed for surgery after suffering a complete tear of the ACL in his right knee during a game in Miami.
An MRI showed the severity of the injury and Atlanta made the announcement late Saturday night, ending the year for one of the most dynamic players in the majors.
DENVER — Chicago Cubs prospect Brennen Davis homered twice in the thin air of Coors Field and Cincinnati’s José Barrero, Colorado’s Michael Toglia and the Mets’ Francisco Alvarez also went deep to lead the National League over the American 8-3 Sunday in the Futures Game of top young talent.
BASKETBALL
Jamahl Mosley has agreed to become the new coach of the Orlando Magic, the team announced Sunday, giving the longtime NBA assistant his first chance at running his own club.
Mosley replaces Steve Clifford, who left Orlando by mutual agreement after three seasons and two playoff appearances.
GOLF
OMAHA, Neb. — Jim Furyk recovered from a rough start in the final round of the U.S. Senior Open to hold off Retief Goosen and Mike Weir and win by three strokes.
Making his debut in the event, Furyk closed with a 1-over 71 to become the eighth player to win both the U.S. Open and Senior Open, joining the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Billy Casper and Gary Player.
Furyk finished at 7-under 273 at Omaha Country Club.
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Nasa Hataoka of Japan was declared the winner of the Marathon LPGA Classic when the final round Sunday was washed out by heavy rain. Hataoka had a six-shot lead over Elizabeth Szokol and Mina Harigae. She won for the fourth time on the LPGA Tour.
NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — Australia’s Min Woo Lee won a three-way playoff against Matt Fitzpatrick and Thomas Detry at the Scottish Open on Sunday to clinch his second European Tour title. Lee birdied the first extra hole after the trio had finished tied on 18-under par at The Renaissance Club following a 90-minute weather delay late in the final round.
Del Negro beats Smoltz at Edgewood Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Nev. — Vinny Del Negro became the first basketball player to win the American Century Championship, birdieing the par-5 18th hole twice Sunday to beat John Smoltz. Del Negro, the 54-year-old former NBA player and coach making his 20th appearance in the celebrity tournament, birdied the 18th in regulation to force a playoff and won with another birdie on the first extra hole.
CYCLING
ANDORRA LA VELLA, Andorra — American rider Sepp Kuss won the grueling 15th stage of the Tour de France on Sunday as race leader Tadej Pogacar remained on course for his second overall victory. Kuss is the first American to win a stage at cycling’s biggest race since Tyler Farrar 10 years ago.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
LAS VEGAS — Dustin Poirier beat Conor McGregor for the second time in six months when McGregor badly injured his left ankle in the closing seconds of the first round at UFC 264 on Saturday night.
The fight was stopped after the first-round bell when McGregor (22-6) was unable to continue. The biggest star in mixed martial arts never got up after falling to the canvas following a final-minute blow by Poirier (28-6), who will get the UFC’s next lightweight title shot.