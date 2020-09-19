LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Giannis Antetokounmpo’s historic year earned him a historic awards sweep.
The Milwaukee forward is the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for the second consecutive season, receiving that award Friday. He got the Defensive Player of the Year award earlier in these NBA playoffs.
The 25-year-old Antetokounmpo becomes just the third player in league history to win MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season, joining only Hall of Famers Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon.
“Michael Jordan, one of the best players who’s ever done it, if not the best,” Antetokounmpo said. “Hakeem, a guy that I look up to, he came from where I’m from, Nigeria, where I have roots. ... Just being in the same sentence with them, that means a lot to me.”
Antetokounmpo — who was in his native Athens, Greece, with his family when the award was announced — received 85 votes from the 100-person panel of global sports writers and broadcasters who cover the league, plus the one additional vote granted by winning fan balloting.
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers got the other 15 first-place votes and finished second, and James Harden of the Houston Rockets finished third. James has been first, second or third in the MVP voting now 11 times in his career, and Harden has been a top-three finisher in each of the last four seasons.
Maui Invite moving to mainland
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Maui Invitational is moving to the mainland during the coronavirus pandemic.
One of the premier preseason tournaments on the college basketball schedule, the Maui Invitational will be played at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in downtown Asheville, N.C.
Dates for the tournament announced Friday have yet to be finalized. The NCAA announced Wednesday that the college basketball season will begin Nov. 25.
FIBA will have bubbles during qualifiers
FIBA is moving to “bubbles” for upcoming EuroBasket qualifiers and other continental cup tournaments.
The governing body of international basketball says the November and February qualifiers “should be conducted in ‘bubbles’ instead of home and away games.”
FOOTBALL
Lions’ Golladay, Packers’ Clark out
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay and Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark won’t be available Sunday for their NFC North matchup at Lambeau Field.
The Lions’ injury report released Friday listed Golladay out for Sunday’s game as well as cornerback Desmond Trufant, guard Joe Dahl and tight end Hunter Bryant.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur had said earlier Friday that Clark wouldn’t be playing in the Packers’ home opener. Clark was knocked out of a season-opening 43-34 victory over the Minnesota Vikings because of a groin injury.
Green Bay also won’t have wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (knee), guard Lane Taylor (knee) and linebacker Randy Ramsey (groin) on Sunday. LaFleur already said Monday that Taylor would likely miss the rest of the season.
Packers defensive lineman Montravius Adams (toe), tight end Josiah Deguara (shin/ankle), guard Lucas Patrick (shoulder) and guard/tackle Billy Turner (knee) are questionable.
49ers rule out TE Kittle
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers will be without All-Pro tight end George Kittle this week because of a sprained left knee.
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Kittle won’t make the trip to face the New York Jets on Sunday after hurting his knee during a season-opening loss to Arizona.
Kittle played the second half of that game after being hit by Cardinals safety Budda Baker late in the second quarter while trying to catch an errant pass from Jimmy Garoppolo. But he was diagnosed with a sprained knee Monday and didn’t practice all week before being ruled out.
Hall of Famer Wilson dies at 82
TEMPE, Ariz. — Larry Wilson, a former Cardinals safety and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, has died. He was 82. Wilson died Thursday evening, according to a news release from the team.
Wilson spent more than 43 years in the Cardinals’ organization as a player and an executive.
A seventh-round draft pick out of Utah in 1960, Wilson played 13 seasons with the Cardinals. He was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and was a first-team All Pro five times.
HOCKEY
EDMONTON, Alberta — Captain Steven Stamkos is out, Brayden Point is hurting and Anthony Cirelli is hobbling, too.
The Tampa Bay Lightning enter the Stanley Cup Final against the Dallas Stars with several key players dealing with injuries the team somehow was able to withstand during an impressive run to the Eastern Conference championship. Game 1 is tonight.
Injured Stars goaltender Ben Bishop probably isn’t getting the net back even if he’s healthy given the way Anton Khudobin is playing, and the team still doesn’t have an update on him. Bishop skated Thursday, coach Rick Bowness said, and is still rehabbing.
MOTOR SPORTS
BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — The final regular-season race of the Xfinity Series proved to be a preview of the upcoming playoffs as title contenders Chase Briscoe and Austin Cindric dominated yet another event.
Briscoe passed Cindric with five laps remaining Friday night at Bristol Motor Speedway, pouncing when Cindric lost power steering. Briscoe raced to his series-best seventh victory of the year while regular-season champion Cindric slipped to a third-place finish.
CYCLING
Roglic leads, Anderson wins Stage 19
CHAMPAGNOLE, France — Soren Kragh Andersen, the Danish rider who won Stage 14, doubled down and raised his arms in victory again on Stage 19 of the Tour de France on Friday, with another cunningly timed attack.
Behind him, saving their last reserves of strength for a time trial on Saturday that will decide the Tour podium, race leader Primoz Roglic and his rivals preferred to coast to the finish while Andersen hared off for the prestige of the stage victory.