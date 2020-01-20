LaMarcus Aldridge had 21 points, DeMar DeRozan added 20 and the San Antonio Spurs held off the Miami Heat, 107-102, Sunday in San Antonio.
Miami’s Duncan Robinson missed a 3-pointer with 10.2 seconds left and the Heat trailing, 105-102. Miami fouled Marco Belinelli, who made both free throws to cap the scoring.
Bam Adebayo had 21 points, 16 rebounds and six assists for Miami, which had won its previous two games. Goran Dragic added 19 points and Kendrick Nunn contributed 18.
The Spurs rebounded — barely — after blowing a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter against Atlanta in a 121-120 defeat Friday.
Pacers 115, Nuggets 107— At Denver: Former Creighton standout Doug McDermott scored 24 points, while T.J. Warren, Domantas Sabonis and Malcom Brogdon chipped in 22 apiece to lead Indiana to victory in the opener of a five-game road trip. Sabonis also pulled down 15 rebounds.
Nikola Jokic scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Denver. Jerami Grant and Will Barton chipped in 16 points for the Nuggets.