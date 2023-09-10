Notre Dame NC State Football
Notre Dame’s Audric Estime (7) celebrates his touchdown with teammate Holden Staes (13) during the second half against North Carolina State in Raleigh, N.C., on Saturday afternoon.

 Karl B DeBlaker The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. — Notre Dame had started the season with little on-field stress and even less drama. That’s one reason why coach Marcus Freeman was so pleased with the way his 10th-ranked Fighting Irish responded to playing on the road in the fourth quarter of a tight game.

Audric Estime ran for an 80-yard touchdown on the first play after an extended weather delay and Sam Hartman three of his four scores after halftime to help Notre Dame beat North Carolina State 45-24 on Saturday, earning yet another win against an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent.

