A capsule look at today’s college football bowl games:
FIRST RESPONDER BOWL
No. 16 Louisiana-Lafayette (9-1) vs. UTSA (7-4)
Site: Dallas
Time: 2:30 p.m. (ABC).
Line: Louisiana-Lafayette by 5.
Series record: First meeting.
What’s at stake: Louisiana-Lafayette is playing in its third bowl game in a row under coach Billy Napier. The Ragin’ Cajuns were declared Sun Belt co-champions after they were denied a chance for a rematch against undefeated No. 9 Coastal Carolina, the only team to beat them (30-27 on Oct. 14). The Sun Belt championship game was canceled because of COVID-19 issues within the Chanticleers program. UTSA, with first-year coach Jeff Traylor, has a three-game winning streak and is one win away from matching the program record of eight set in 2012. UTSA said Traylor will not travel to Dallas for the game after he tested positive for COVID-19.
LENDINGTREE BOWL
Western Kentucky (5-6) vs. Georgia St. (5-4)
Site: Mobile, Ala.
Time: 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Line: Western Kentucky by 4½
Series record: Tied, 1-1
What’s at stake: Georgia State won three of its last four games to achieve a bowl game for the second straight year and third time in four seasons under head coach Shawn Elliott. The Panthers are seeking their second bowl victory against the same WKU team that they defeated for their first bowl win, a 27-17 victory over the Hilltoppers in the 2017 AutoNation Cure Bowl in Elliott’s first season. Western Kentucky closed the season with three straight wins over Southern Miss, FIU and Charlotte. The Hilltoppers scored 37 points in each of its last two games, including a season-high 38 point in the win of FIU. WKU is one of 10 FBS teams to play 11-plus games this season.
CURE BOWL
Coastal Carolina (11-0) vs. Liberty (9-1)
Time: 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Line: Coastal Carolina by 6 1/2.
Series record: Tied, 7-7.
What’s at stake: No. 9 Coastal Carolina should be motivated after being ranked 12th in the latest College Football Playoff rankings despite being one of just five undefeated teams in the nation. No. 23 Liberty is seeking to win the Cure Bowl for the second consecutive year, complete the best season in program history and finish ranked in the Top 25. This is the first Top 25 matchup in the Cure Bowl’s six-year history.