St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty pauses on the mound during the third inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays Saturday, April 1, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jack Flaherty survived a career-high seven walks and a hit batter in throwing five no-hit innings, and the St. Louis Cardinals scored three unearned runs in the third on their way to a 4-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday at Busch Stadium for their first win this season.
Flaherty (1-0), bothered by shoulder issues that sidelined him most of last season, had only one clean inning but it was his final one. Facing the Blue Jays for the first time in his career, he fanned four and benefited from a second-inning double play started by third baseman Nolan Arenado on George Springer.
Giants 7, Yankees 5 — At New York: Camillo Doval retired Giancarlo Stanton on a game-ending, double-play grounder with the bases loaded and San Francisco hung on for a victory over New York.
Rangers 16, Phillies 3 — At Arlington, Texas: Marcus Semien led off with a homer, Mitch Garver hit two and Texas beat Philadelphia, becoming just the seventh team since 1900 to start a season by scoring 10 or more runs in consecutive games.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Astros 6, White Sox 4 — At Houston: Kyle Tucker hit a pair of run-scoring singles and Yordan Alvarez had three hits to lead Houston over Chicago. Seby Zavala hit a two-run homer for the White Sox.
Twins 2, Royals 0 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Sonny Gray combined on a four-hitter, Jose Miranda had an RBI single, Kyle Farmer drove in another run with a sacrifice fly and Minnesota beat Kansas City to open with consecutive shutouts for the first time in franchise history.
Angels 13, Athletics 1 — At Oakland, Calif.: Taylor Ward homered and drove in four runs, and Los Angeles scored 11 times in the third inning to beat Oakland.
Red Sox 9, Orioles 8 — At Boston: Adam Duvall ended the game with his second two-run homer after left fielder Ryan McKenna dropped a two-out fly in the ninth, giving Boston a win over Baltimore.
Rays 12, Tigers 2 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Zach Eflin threw five strong innings, and Yandy Díaz and Wander Franco each had three hits and three RBIs as Tampa Bay routed Detroit.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Braves 7, Nationals 1 — At Washington: Matt Olson hit two of Atlanta’s four homers, and Spencer Strider struck out nine batters in six scoreless innings, leading the Braves over Washington.
Mets 6, Marlins 2 — At Miami: Pete Alonso hit a go-ahead double, Tylor Megill struck out seven over five innings and New York beat Miami.
Reds 6, Pirates 2 — At Cincinnati: Jake Fraley came off the bench to hit a three-run homer, Kevin Newman had a two-run shot against his former team and Cincinnati beat Pittsburgh.
