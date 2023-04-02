Blue Jays Cardinals Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty pauses on the mound during the third inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays Saturday, April 1, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

Jack Flaherty survived a career-high seven walks and a hit batter in throwing five no-hit innings, and the St. Louis Cardinals scored three unearned runs in the third on their way to a 4-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday at Busch Stadium for their first win this season.

Flaherty (1-0), bothered by shoulder issues that sidelined him most of last season, had only one clean inning but it was his final one. Facing the Blue Jays for the first time in his career, he fanned four and benefited from a second-inning double play started by third baseman Nolan Arenado on George Springer.

