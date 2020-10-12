LSU is out of The Associated Press college football poll for the first time since 2017 and is the first defending national champion to drop from the rankings in nine years.
No. 1 Clemson, No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia held steady at the top of the rankings Sunday, setting up a top-three matchup Saturday when the Crimson Tide hosts the Bulldogs.
Clemson received 59 first-place votes. Alabama got two and Georgia one. Notre Dame moved up to No. 4 and North Carolina is No. 5.
LSU dropped out from No. 17 after falling to 1-2 with a 45-41 loss at previously winless Missouri. The Tigers had been ranked in 43 straight polls, dating to Nov. 5, 2017. That was the seventh-longest active streak in the nation.
The last defending national champion to be unranked was Auburn in 2011. Following Cam Newton’s departure the Tigers spent much of the ‘11 season outside the Top 25, finishing 8-5 and unranked.
This is the second straight week that one of college football’s traditional powers has fallen from the rankings, with LSU following Oklahoma.
The Sooners remained unranked Sunday, even after beating Texas in four overtimes. The Longhorns dropped out of the Top 25 for the first time this season with their second straight loss, but that’s hardly big news at this point. Texas has not had a season in which it was ranked from beginning to end since 2009.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Kyren Williams ran for 185 yards and two touchdowns and safety Shaun Crawford helped thwart a potential Florida State rally with a goal-line interception in No. 5 Notre Dame’s 42-26 victory Saturday night.
Williams fumbled at his own 32 on the second play from scrimmage, then riddled Florida State the rest of the way, picking up 130 yards and both his TDs by halftime as the Fighting Irish (3-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) took a 35-20 lead. Ian Book completed 16 of 25 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 58 yards and another score.
WACO, Texas — Seventh-ranked Oklahoma State’s scheduled game Saturday at Baylor has been pushed back nearly two months because of an increase in positive COVID-19 cases and concerns of a potential outbreak inside the Bears’ program. The Big 12 Conference announced Sunday night that the game has been rescheduled for Dec. 12.
The NFL has juggled its regular-season schedule due to coronavirus outbreaks with the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots.
Nine teams are being affected, some over a period of weeks through Nov. 22: New England, Tennessee, Denver, Buffalo, Kansas City, Miami, the Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets and Jacksonville.
Denver’s game at New England, originally scheduled for Sunday and then moved to tonight when the Patriots had more positive COVID-19 tests, now will be played next Sunday afternoon. Kansas City’s game at Buffalo, which was supposed to be played Thursday night, has been moved back to Monday, Oct. 19.
Tuesday night’s game with the Bills at the Titans, which originally was to be played Sunday, remains on schedule despite another positive test result in Tennessee.
NEW ORLEANS — Saints receiver Michael Thomas has been suspended one game for conduct detrimental to the team after punching a teammate during practice, a person familiar with the situation said.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details of the altercation have not been released.
The person said that Thomas, who has been working his way back from a Week 1 ankle sprain, was on schedule to make his return to action on Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers until he lost his cool near the end of Saturday’s practice and punched defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson, the person said.
AUTO RACING
NÜRBURG, Germany — Lewis Hamilton matched Michael Schumacher’s record of 91 wins in Formula One with victory in the Eifel Grand Prix on Sunday as he took another stride toward his seventh championship title.
Hamilton started behind his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas but took the lead when the Finn ran wide on lap 13. Bottas retired with a car problem five laps later. Hamilton comfortably held off Max Verstappen in the Red Bull after a safety car bunched up the pack late in the race.
Hamilton took the win by nearly five seconds from Verstappen, with third for Daniel Ricciardo in Renault’s first podium finish since 2011.
Another record fell as Kimi Raikkonen started his 323rd race, beating the mark set by Rubens Barrichello from 1993 through 2011. Raikkonen placed 12th .
BASEBALL
NEW YORK — YES Network broadcaster Jack Curry missed the New York Yankees’ postseason after contracting COVID-19. Curry tweeted a video on Sunday and said he had recovered and would have returned to work for the AL Championship Series starting Sunday had the Yankees advanced. Curry, 55, said he tested positive following the regular season, which ended Sept. 27.
HOCKEY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Taylor Hall agreed to sign an $8 million, one-year deal with the Buffalo Sabres, the team announced Sunday night. Hall joins his fourth NHL organization since being the No. 1 pick in the 2010 draft. He’s reunited with Sabres coach Ralph Krueger, for whom he played the 2013 lockout-shortened season with the Edmonton Oilers.
The 2018 Hart Trophy winner as the NHL MVP, Hall was regarded to be the top forward available on the free agent market once it opened Friday. He has topped 20 goals five times, including posting career bests with 39 goals and 93 points in 2017-18 with the Devils. Hall has averaged 1.05 points per game over the past three seasons, which ranks 17th among NHL players.