Caitlin Clark scored 24 points and Monika Czinano had 19 as No. 7 Iowa defeated Wisconsin, 91-61, on Wednesday night in Iowa City.
McKenna Warnock added 16 points for the Hawkeyes (21-5, 13-2 Big Ten), who beat the Badgers (8-19, 3-12) for the 27th consecutive time. Iowa, which is in second place in the Big Ten, won for the 10th time in 11 games and moved within one game of conference leader Indiana.
The Hawkeyes, who lead the nation in scoring at 88.5 points per game, shot 64.3% from the field, taking advantage of the Badgers shadowing Clark on the perimeter. Iowa had 48 points in the paint.
Julie Pospisilova led Wisconsin with 16 points. Maty Wilke had 10.
Clark was 9 of 12 from the field, including 4 of 7 on 3-pointers. She had eight assists and five rebounds while playing just 29 minutes as the Hawkeyes went deep into their bench in the fourth quarter.
Czinano, who was the nation’s leader in field-goal percentage the last two seasons and ranks third this season, was 8 of 11 from the field. She added six rebounds.
Iowa had a 14-0 run in the first quarter to erase an early Wisconsin lead. The Hawkeyes led 48-28 at halftime, and their biggest lead was 86-53 in the fourth quarter.
MEN
No. 10 Tennessee 68, No. 1 Alabama 59 — At Knoxville, Tenn.: Zakai Zeigler and Santiago Vescovi each scored 15 points and Tennessee took down newly minted No. 1 Alabama. Playing its first game as the top-ranked team since the 2002-03 season, the Crimson Tide led just once in the early going and committed 19 turnovers.
No. 7 Virginia 58, Louisville 50 — At Louisville, Ky.: Armaan Franklin and Kihei Clark each scored 14 points and Virginia endured a stern challenge from struggling Louisville and its own poor free-throw shooting to win its third straight game.
No. 11 Marquette 69, No. 16 Xavier 68 — At Milwaukee: Olivier-Maxence Prosper tipped in a putback with 1.6 seconds left and Marquette edged to extend its Big East lead. Marquette has a 1 1/2-game lead over Xavier, Providence and Creighton. Marquette got 17 points from Stevie Mitchell, 15 from Tyler Kolek and 14 from Oso Ighodaro. Xavier guard Souley Boum fought through a sprained ankle to score 24 points.
(Wednesday’s game)
Wisconsin 64, Michigan 59 — At Madison, Wis.: Freshman Connor Essegian scored a career-high 23 points, including 5 of 6 free throws in the final 45 seconds, and Wisconsin held off Michigan 64-59 on Tuesday night despite missing its last 15 shots.
