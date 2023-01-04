A capsule look at tonight’s regional college basketball games:
IOWA STATE (10-2, 1-0) at OKLAHOMA (9-4, 0-1)
Time: 6 p.m.
TV: ESPN2
Bottom line: No. 25 Iowa State plays Oklahoma after Gabe Kalscheur scored 23 points in the Cyclones’ 77-62 victory against the Baylor Bears. The Sooners are 5-2 on their home court. Oklahoma ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 32.5 points per game in the paint led by Tanner Groves averaging 6.5. The Cyclones are 1-0 in Big 12 play. Iowa State averages 71.4 points and has outscored opponents by 14.1 points per game. The Sooners and Cyclones square off Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.
NORTHERN IOWA (6-8, 2-2) at VALPARAISO (6-9, 0-4)
Time: 6 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
Bottom line: Northern Iowa visits the Valparaiso Beacons after Bowen Born scored 25 points in Northern Iowa’s 66-60 victory against the Illinois State Redbirds. The Beacons have gone 5-2 in home games. Valparaiso ranks seventh in the MVC with 12.4 assists per game led by Nick Edwards averaging 4.5. The Panthers have gone 2-2 against MVC opponents. Northern Iowa averages 69.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.6 points per game. The Beacons and Panthers match up Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.
DRAKE (11-4, 2-2) at SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (11-4, 3-1)
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
Bottom line: Drake visits the Southern Illinois Salukis after Tucker DeVries scored 20 points in Drake’s 52-49 loss to the Missouri State Bears. The Salukis are 6-1 on their home court. Southern Illinois is eighth in the MVC scoring 68.1 points while shooting 46.7% from the field. The Bulldogs are 2-2 in conference matchups. Drake is third in the MVC shooting 34.0% from downtown. Okay Djamgouz paces the Bulldogs shooting 52.4% from 3-point range. The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.
ILLINOIS (9-4, 0-2) at NORTHWESTERN (10-3, 1-1)
Time: 8 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network
Bottom line: Illinois faces the Northwestern Wildcats after Dain Dainja scored 22 points in Illinois’ 85-52 victory over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats. The Wildcats are 7-2 on their home court. Northwestern has a 9-3 record against teams above .500. The Fighting Illini are 0-2 against Big Ten opponents. Illinois scores 78.1 points and has outscored opponents by 14.4 points per game. The Wildcats and Fighting Illini face off Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.