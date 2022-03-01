The Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the first half of the Bucks’ 130-106 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday in Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo finished with 26 points and 16 rebounds.
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 26 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a 130-106 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday in Milwaukee.
Bobby Portis added 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Jrue Holiday finished with 21 points, six rebounds and eight assists for the Bucks.
Heat 112, Bulls 99 — At Miami: Gabe Vincent and Tyler Herro each scored 20 points, and Miami improved its standing atop the Eastern Conference by beating Chicago.
Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan’s streak of 10 consecutive games with at least 30 points ended; he finished with 18. Zach LaVine led Chicago with 22 points, while Ayo Dosunmu had 18 and Nikola Vucevic 14.
Magic 119, Pacers 103 — At Orlando, Fla.: Wendell Carter Jr. had 21 points and 12 rebounds and eight Orlando players scored in double figures as the Magic beat Indiana.
Raptors 133, Nets 97 — At New York: Scottie Barnes made his first 11 shots and had 28 points and a season-high 16 rebounds, leading Toronto to a victory over Brooklyn in the opener of a home-and-home series.
Timberwolves 127, Cavaliers 122 — At Cleveland: Karl-Anthony Towns hit a 3-pointer — on the same floor where he won the 3-point contest during NBA All-Star Weekend — with 11.8 seconds left and Minnesota survived Cleveland’s comeback.
Kings 131, Thunder 110 — At Oklahoma City:DeAaron Fox scored 29 points with 10 assists as Sacramento beat Oklahoma City.
Grizzlies 118, Spurs 105 — At Memphis, Tenn.:Ja Morant went off for 52 points, leading Memphis to a victory over San Antonio.