Athletics Rays Baseball
Buy Now

The Tampa Bay Rays’ Harold Ramirez (center) celebrates his two-run home run off Oakland Athletics starting pitcher James Kaprielian with Isaac Paredes during the fifth inning Sunday in St. Petersburg, Fla. Catching for Oakland is Shea Langeliers. The Rays are off to a 9-0 start to the season.

 Chris O'Meara The Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Rays matched the best start to a major league season in 20 years, routing the visiting Oakland Athletics, 11-0, Sunday for a 9-0 record as Drew Rasmussen combined on a one-hitter and Brandon Lowe hit a grand slam.

Tampa Bay has outscored opponents 75-18, scoring the most runs in the big leagues and allowing the fewest. The 2003 Kansas City Royals had been the previous team to start 9-0.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.