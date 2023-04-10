The Tampa Bay Rays’ Harold Ramirez (center) celebrates his two-run home run off Oakland Athletics starting pitcher James Kaprielian with Isaac Paredes during the fifth inning Sunday in St. Petersburg, Fla. Catching for Oakland is Shea Langeliers. The Rays are off to a 9-0 start to the season.
The Tampa Bay Rays matched the best start to a major league season in 20 years, routing the visiting Oakland Athletics, 11-0, Sunday for a 9-0 record as Drew Rasmussen combined on a one-hitter and Brandon Lowe hit a grand slam.
Tampa Bay has outscored opponents 75-18, scoring the most runs in the big leagues and allowing the fewest. The 2003 Kansas City Royals had been the previous team to start 9-0.
“Essentially, everything is going exactly the way that we want to,” Lowe said. “This is incredible baseball that we’re playing.”
The longest winning streak at a season’s start is 13 by the 1982 Atlanta Braves and 1987 Milwaukee Brewers.
Rasmussen (2-0) allowed his only runner on Ramon Laureano’s two-out double in the second and pitched seven innings. James Kaprielian (0-1) allowed seven runs, seven hits and three walks over 4 2/3 innings.
“It just opens things up,” Rasmussen said of the Rays’ offense. “The way they’re going right now, it’s unbelievable.”
Oakland has lost seven of nine.
Yankees 5, Orioles 3 — At Baltimore: Aaron Judge homered twice and Nestor Cortes (2-0) allowed two runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings after umpires forced him to blot out a marking on his glove.
Red Sox 4, Tigers 1 — At Detroit: Triston Casas homered and hit an RBI double as Boston finished a three-game sweep, outscoring Detroit, 24-9.
Astros 5, Twins 1 — At Minneapolis: Chas McCormick had four RBIs and Hunter Brown (1-1) allowed an unearned run and two hits in seven innings, combining on a two-hitter as Houston salvaged the series finale.
Blue Jays 12, Angels 11 (10 innings) — At Anaheim, Calif.: Tim Mayza retired Shohei Ohtani with the bases loaded for the final out, and Toronto got five RBIs apiece from Matt Chapman and No. 9 hitter Kevin Kiermaier.
Guardians 7, Mariners 6 (12 innings) — At Cleveland: José Ramírez slid past catcher Cal Raleigh’s tag to score the winning run in the 12th inning on Josh Bell’s grounder to second baseman Kolten Wong off Penn Murfee (1-2).
INTERLEAGUE
Pirates 1, White Sox 0 — At Pittsburgh: Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz fractured his left ankle in a home-plate collision with catcher Seby Zavala in the sixth inning. Johan Oviedo (1-0) allowed five hits — all singles — and struck out five in 6 2/3 innings as Pittsburgh won for the fifth time in six games. Canaan Smith-Njigba tripled in the second and scored on Jack Suwinski’s sacrifice fly off Michael Kopech (0-2).
Rangers 8, Cubs 2 — At Chicago: No. 9 hitter Bubba Thompson had a triple, double and two RBIs as Texas stopped a two-game slide. Jameson Taillon (0-2) allowed five runs, three earned, and six hits in five innings.
Giants 3, Royals 1 — At San Francisco: Michael Conforto hit a two-run homer off Ryan Yarbrough (0-1) to cap a three-run rally in the eighth.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Reds 6, Phillies 4 — At Philadelphia: Jake Fraley hit a bases-clearing double in the ninth off Seranthony Domínguez (0-1) to overcome a 4-3 deficit as Cincinnati avoided a three-game sweep.
Marlins 7, Mets 2 — At New York: Bryan De La Cruz homered and drove in four runs, and Miami stole five bases in a win over New York and struggling starter Carlos Carrasco.
Rockies 7, Nationals 6 — At Denver: Elías Díaz had three hits, including his first home run this season and Jurickson Profar hit his first home run with Colorado.
Diamondbacks 11, Dodgers 6 — At Phoenix: Josh Rojas had his second straight three-hit game, Pavin Smith drove in three runs and Arizona got 16 hits.
Padres 10, Braves 2 — At Atlanta: Nelson Cruz hit a three-run homer and drove in six runs, and San Diego earned its third consecutive victory. At 42 years and 282 days, Cruz became the second-oldest player to homer for the Padres.
