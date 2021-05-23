AUSTIN, Texas — NASCAR is set to race the Circuit of the Americas for the first time and all eyes are on both Chase Elliott and an unsettling weather forecast of rain that could make the inaugural Texas Grand Prix a wild one.
Elliott, NASCAR’s defending champion and most popular driver, will start Sunday as the favorite given his career mastery of road courses. And he needs a win. NASCAR’s season of parity has so far produced 10 winners through 13 races but none from Elliott.
Elliott’s been close with five top-five finishes and he was runner-up at the Daytona 500 and at Martinsville. He led a race-high 44 laps on the road course at Daytona but a late yellow flag ruined his chance at victory.
It may not be time to worry about Elliott’s season, but his Hendrick Motorsports teammates have all been to victory lane this year. Kyle Larson and William Byron have one win each, while Alex Bowman’s victory last week was his second of the season.
If he wins a sixth race on a road course, Elliott would be just the seventh driver in history to reach that mark, tying him with Bobby Allison, Richard Petty, Rusty Wallace and Ricky Rudd.
But the dark cloud looming over Sunday is the likelihood of rain, which National Weather Service forecasts at better than 50%. The drivers slipped and slid their way through Saturday morning’s windy and wet practice session that may have been fun for some, but likely left none of them feeling comfortable about the race.
For some, it was their first laps around a track that was built for Formula One.
LeClerc wins pole for Monaco GP
MONACO — Charles Leclerc won the first pole for Ferrari since 2019 despite crashing with 18 seconds remaining to end Saturday qualifying at the Monaco Grand Prix.
He could forfeit pole if the damage to his Ferrari is too great that he receives a grid penalty. If the gear box must be changed — which Leclerc feared — he’d lose five positions on the starting grid.
The red flag prevented world champion Lewis Hamilton and his title contender Max Verstappen from completing their final qualifying lap. Verstappen will start second for Red Bull; Hamilton seventh for Mercedes.
BASEBALL
Pirates’ Cahill lands on injured list
ATLANTA — Pittsburgh right-hander Trevor Cahill was placed on the 10-day injured list on Saturday with left side discomfort.
Pirates manager Derek Shelton said Cahill “hadn’t seen a ton of improvement” and was placed on the IL to “give him a chance to get it right.”
The move with Cahill was retroactive to Thursday, a day after he left a start against St. Louis in the second inning.
Godoy becomes 20,000th MLB player
SAN DIEGO — There was a big number reached in Major League Baseball during the San Diego Padres’ 16-1 blowout over Seattle, and it had nothing to do with runs.
Because when Mariners backup catcher José Godoy made his big league debut Friday night, he became the 20,000th player in MLB history. Of the 20,000 players overall, 266 have reached the Hall of Fame.
SOFTBALL
Mizzou tops UNI in NCAA Regionals
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Kim Wert and Brooke Wilmes hit solo home runs, Lauren Krings struck out 10 in a one-hit shutout, and Missouri beat Northern Iowa, 4-0, in the NCAA regional tournament. The Panthers played Iowa State — which had defeated Illinois-Chicago, 4-0 — in an elimination game later Saturday.
Karlie Charles threw a four-hit shutout in Iowa State’s victory over Illinois-Chicago.
HOCKEY
Leafs’ Tavares has concussion, knee injury
Toronto captain John Tavares will probably miss the rest of the first-round series against the Montreal Canadiens after sustaining a concussion and a knee injury during Game 1.
The center’s availability for the rest of the postseason is uncertain, if the Maple Leafs advance.
General manager Kyle Dubas said there is no structural damage to the head, neck and spine after Tavares took an accidental knee to the face from Canadiens forward Corey Perry.
TENNIS
Gauff wins 2nd career singles title
PARMA, Italy — American teenager Coco Gauff stormed to her second career singles title as she comfortably dispatched Wang Qiang, 6-1, 6-3, at the Emilia-Romagna Open in her first clay-court final on Saturday.
Ruud wins Geneva Open
GENEVA — Casper Ruud warmed up for the French Open by winning the Geneva Open final on Saturday, beating Denis Shapovalov, 7-6 (6), 6-4.