MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings reached an agreement with quarterback Kirk Cousins on Tuesday to change bonus language in his existing contract that cleared $16 million from their salary cap for 2023, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiation.

Cousins will enter his sixth season with the Vikings, currently without a commitment from the club beyond that. His base salary this year is $10 million. His cap charge will now be $20.25 million, including the prorations from two different bonuses.

The Associated Press

