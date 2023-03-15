MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings reached an agreement with quarterback Kirk Cousins on Tuesday to change bonus language in his existing contract that cleared $16 million from their salary cap for 2023, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiation.
Cousins will enter his sixth season with the Vikings, currently without a commitment from the club beyond that. His base salary this year is $10 million. His cap charge will now be $20.25 million, including the prorations from two different bonuses.
He had a $20 million roster bonus due next week, but this conversion and the accompanying addition of two more void years allowed the Vikings to spread that money evenly on their cap at $4 million annually over five years. The extension Cousins got a year ago came with a $25 million signing bonus and two void years to spread that money evenly at $6.25 million from 2022-25.
So while Cousins now has four automatically voidable years after this on his deal, those are merely accounting mechanisms. He remains on an expiring contract, set to hit the market in 2024, unless the two sides strike an extension sometime in the coming year.
Bears agree to deal with DE Walker
CHICAGO — The Bears have added help on the defensive line, agreeing to a deal with former Tennessee Titans defensive end DeMarcus Walker. Walker tweeted that he has an agreement in place with Chicago.
The Bears agreed to a two-year contract extension with fullback Khari Blasingame through the 2025 season and a one-year extension with long snapper Patrick Scales on Tuesday. Offensive lineman Dieter Eiselen — an exclusive rights free agent — signed a one-year contract.
Walker is coming off his best year, with a career-high seven sacks in his lone season with the Titans. He played for Denver from 2017 to 2020 and Houston in 2021.
Colts trade CB Gilmore to Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys acquired cornerback Stephon Gilmore from the Indianapolis Colts for a fifth-round draft pick, a person with knowledge of the trade said Tuesday.
The addition of the five-time Pro Bowler came on the same day Dallas re-signed safety Donovan Wilson as the Cowboys try to further bolster a defense that carried the club at times during a second consecutive playoff season in 2022.
The Cowboys will give up a compensatory fifth-round pick in this year’s draft, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade hasn’t been announced.
Raiders to trade TE Waller to Giants
HENDERSON, Nev. — Tight end Darren Waller is being traded to the New York Giants, who will send the Las Vegas Raiders a 2023 third-round draft pick, two people familiar with the deal said Tuesday.
They spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the trade has not been announced. One person said the Giants will send the Raiders their No. 100 overall selection, which was acquired from the Kansas City Chiefs in the deal for wide receiver Kadarius Toney.
Ekeler receives permission to seek trade
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler could be on his way out.
Ekeler’s agent, Cameron Weiss, said on Tuesday that the team has given Ekeler permission to seek a trade after both sides could not agree on a contract extension.
Ekeler, who has scored an NFL-high 38 touchdowns over the past two seasons, is entering the final season of a four-year, $24.5 million extension. He is scheduled to earn $6.25 million in the 2023 season.
BASEBALL
Bauer signs with Japanese team
TOKYO — Yokohama DeNA BayStars manager Daisuke Miura — a former pitcher with the Japan Central League team — warmly welcomed Trevor Bauer’s signing with the club.
The 2020 NL Cy Young Award winner was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Jan. 12, three weeks after an arbitrator reduced his suspension imposed by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred from 324 to 194 games. The penalty followed an investigation into domestic violence, which the pitcher has denied.
“I’m so excited, and I think the world reaction is going to be tremendous,” BayStars manager Miura said, speaking in Japanese. “I believe a very powerful pitcher is coming who will enhance our chances for winning the championship.”
Mets’ Quintana out until July
Left-hander José Quintana won’t make his New York Mets debut until at least July because of a stress fracture in his rib. The Mets are relieved that the prognosis wasn’t even more severe.
Mets general manager Billy Eppler told reporters Tuesday a scan revealed a lesion on the impacted rib. Quintana went to New York to visit an orthopedic tumor specialist for a biopsy and additional scans that revealed the lesion was benign. Eppler said Quintana will have an operation Friday in New York that involves a bone graft. Eppler said recovery from the surgery will keep Quintana out until at least July 1 but didn’t offer any specifics beyond that.
