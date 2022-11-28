Packers Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs for a touchdown as Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) closes in during the first half Sunday in Philadelphia. 

 Rich Schultz The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Hurts ran for 157 yards to set an Eagles record for a quarterback, and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers suffered an oblique injury in Philadelphia’s 40-33 victory over Green Bay on Sunday night.

Hurts also threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns for the NFC-best Eagles, who moved to 10-1 for the fifth time in history. Miles Sanders ran for 143 yards and two scores as Philadelphia rushed for 363 overall, the second-best total for the franchise.

