FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will have arthroscopic surgery on his injured right knee Tuesday in Los Angeles.
Wilson suffered a bone bruise and torn meniscus during the Jets’ second offensive series Friday night in their preseason opener at Philadelphia.
The procedure to repair the meniscus, which will be performed by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache, will determine how long Wilson will be sidelined. Wilson is currently expected to be out two to four weeks based on initial tests, but there’s a chance he could be out longer depending on the condition of the knee when ElAttrache operates.
“We’re optimistic,” coach Robert Saleh said Sunday after practice. “But he’s not out of the woods until they get in there and make the decision.”
Saleh said Wilson was traveling to Los Angeles on Sunday to prepare for the procedure.
It was initially feared that Wilson suffered a serious — and potentially season-ending — when he went down when he tried to juke past the Eagles’ Nakobe Dean. He appeared to injure his knee when planting — without contact — to cut on Philadelphia’s grass field.
Tests after the game indicated the ACL was intact, and an MRI on Saturday morning revealed the bone bruise and torn meniscus.
There remains a chance Wilson could be play in the season opener against Baltimore on Sept. 11.
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers are getting some good news on their collection of players coming back from knee injuries. Packers coach Matt LaFleur says offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, tight end Robert Tonyan and rookie wide receiver Christian Watson are coming off the physically unable to perform list. That will allow each of them to participate in workouts. LaFleur cautioned that “it’s just like the next step in the process” and that they wouldn’t be doing team drills yet.
GOLF
BALLYMENA, Northern Ireland — Maja Stark of Sweden closed with a 10-under 63 on Sunday and won the ISPS Handa World Invitational for her third victory this year on the Ladies European Tour, and this one with an additional perk.
The tournament is co-sanctioned with the LPGA Tour, giving the former Oklahoma State star access to join the LPGA. Stark finished at 20-under 271, five shots
BALLYMENA, Northern Ireland — Ewen Ferguson of Scotland captured the second title of his rookie season on the European tour by winning the ISPS Handa World Invitational by three shots. Ferguson closed with a 1-under 69 to complete a wire-to-wire victory at Galgorm Castle. Connor Syme and Borja Virto were tied for second place after closing rounds of 68.
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Miguel Angel Jimenez won the Boeing Classic for his third PGA Tour Champions victory of the season, closing with a 5-under 67 to hold off David McKenzie by two strokes. Jimenez birdied five of the first 12 holes and parred the last six.
HOCKEY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The United States women’s national hockey team took the ice to prepare for the world championships without new coach John Wroblewski. USA Hockey spokeswoman Melissa Katz says Wroblewski tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, and will coach the team remotely while spending a 10-day stretch in self-isolation.
TENNIS
TORONTO — Simona Halep won the National Bank Open for the third time, beating Beatriz Haddad Maia, 6-3, 2-6, 6-3. Halep, from Romania, also won the title in 2016 and 2018 when it was called the Rogers Cup. It’s the 24th title of Halep’s career and first since switching to Patrick Mouratoglou as her coach.
MONTREAL — Pablo Carreno Busta, of Spain, won the National Bank Open on Sunday, beating eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3. The first unseeded winner in the event since Argentina’s Guillermo Canas in 2002, Busta won his seventh ATP Tour title and first Masters 1000 victory.
MOTOR SPORTS
TOPEKA, Kan. — Three-time season champion Antron Brown raced to his first victory as a team owner Sunday in the Menards NHRA Nationals. Brown broke a 30-event drought, beating four-time defending series champion Steve Torrence in the final round for his 69th victory and first since the third race of the 2021 season.
Bob Tasca III won in Funny Car, Troy Coughlin Jr. in Pro Stock and Joey Gladstone in Pro Stock Motorcycle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.