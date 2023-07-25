LOS ANGELES — Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, a family spokesman said today.
The spokesman said medical staff treated the 18-year-old James on site and he was transported to a hospital, where he was in stable condition after leaving the intensive care unit.
“We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information,” the spokesman said. “LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”
Recommended for you
Bronny James announced in May that he would play college basketball for the Trojans. He is an incoming freshman and was one of the top high school prospects in the country.
Celtics, Brown agree to $304M deal
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics have answered their most pressing question of the offseason. Jaylen Brown will be part of the franchise for the foreseeable future.
The Celtics’ wing has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said Tuesday.
FOOTBALL
Leonhard joins Illinois coaching staff
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Former Wisconsin defensive coordinator and interim head coach Jim Leonhard will join the Illinois staff as a senior analyst, coach Bret Bielema announced Tuesday.
Leonard was the Badgers’ defensive coordinator from 2017-22 and served as the interim coach after Paul Chryst was fired Oct. 2 following a 34-10 loss to the Illini. Leonhard led Wisconsin to a 4-3 record the rest of the regular season and expressed hope he would get the permanent job.
Lujack, 1947 Heisman winner, dies at 98
Johnny Lujack was one of the faces of Notre Dame’s golden age, the second of three Irish players to win the Heisman Trophy in the 1940s and the quarterback of three national championship teams.
Lujack died at age 98 in Naples, Fla., on Tuesday following a brief illness. His granddaughter, Amy Schiller, said he had recently entered hospice care after having been in good health until a couple of weeks ago.
49ers QB Purdy cleared for start of camp
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has been cleared to take part in training camp after undergoing surgery on his throwing elbow in the offseason.
General manager John Lynch said Tuesday that Purdy has been given the green light from doctors to practice after making good progress in his rehabilitation.
Giants, Barkley agree to contract
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Saquon Barkley and his contract are not going to be a distraction in training camp for the New York Giants. The two-time Pro Bowl running back and the Giants surprisingly came to an agreement on a one-year, $11 million deal on Tuesday as players reported to camp and looked forward to getting back to the playoffs for the second straight year under coach Brian Daboll.
BASEBALL
White Sox activate Moncada from IL
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox reinstated third baseman Yoán Moncada from the 10-day injured list on Tuesday and optioned catcher Carlos Pérez to Triple-A Charlotte.
Moncada was placed on the IL on June 15 with lower back inflammation. He played eight games in a rehab stint at Charlotte, batting .333 (10 for 30).
The 28-year-old Moncada is hitting .232 with three homers and 13 RBIs in 38 games with Chicago this year.
Yankees’ Judge playing simulated games
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge is playing simulated games at the New York Yankees’ training complex in Tampa, Florida, as he gets closer to returning from a toe injury.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Judge’s status is “day by day” and he didn’t know if the slugger would require a minor league rehab assignment before coming off the injured list.
Rockies place Bryant on 10-day IL
WASHINGTON — The Colorado Rockies placed outfielder Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list with a fractured left index finger. The team said Tuesday the move is retroactive to Saturday.
HOCKEY
Bruins’ Bergeron announces retirement
BOSTON — Patrice Bergeron, who led the Boston Bruins to the 2011 championship and two other trips to the Stanley Cup Final over two decades in which he established himself as the NHL’s dominant two-way forward and one of the most respected players in the game, announced Tuesday “with a full heart and a lot of gratitude” that he was retiring.