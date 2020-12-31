IOWA CITY — University of Iowa junior defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon has announced his decision to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft and forego his senior season with the Iowa football program, making the announcement on social media Wednesday.
“I am very happy for Daviyon and his family. I know he put a lot of time into making the choice to take this step,” said Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz. “Since he arrived on campus, Daviyon put in a tremendous amount of work to be a difference maker for us on defense and in the locker room. A year ago he was a part-time player, and today he leaves our program as the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Year and will likely be a consensus All-American. His teammates love him and his coaches will miss coaching him on and off the field.”
Nixon has earned first-team recognition on three of five All-America teams that are used in determining consensus All-America status. The fourth All-America team (American Football Coaches Association) will be announced today, with the fifth and final All-America team (Walter Camp) announced on Jan. 7, 2021.
Nixon, a Kenosha, Wis., native, has also earned first-team All-America honors by The Athletic and ESPN. The Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year and the Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year in the Big Ten led the Big Ten in tackles for loss (33), tied for the conference lead in sacks (5.5), and had the most tackles by a Big Ten defensive lineman (41).
The Iowa football program under Ferentz has sent 188 players to the NFL, including 75 draft picks and 113 free agents. At least one Hawkeye has been selected in the NFL Draft every year since 1978. In the past 13 seasons, 49 Hawkeyes have been taken in the NFL Draft, including seven first round selections in the past 10 drafts.
Hufanga leaves USC for NFL draft
LOS ANGELES — Southern California safety Talanoa Hufanga is headed to the NFL after a standout junior season.
Hufanga announced his plan to enter the draft Wednesday on his social media accounts.
Hufanga was a first-team AP All-American and the Pac-12’s Defensive Player of the Year this season for the No. 21 Trojans (5-1). He led USC with 62 tackles and four interceptions while adding three sacks, 5 1/2 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.
Missouri gets $10 million for indoor facility
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Plans for a new indoor football practice facility at the University of Missouri gained momentum with a $10 million donation to the school’s athletic department. The university announced the gift from an anonymous donor on Tuesday.
It comes less than a month after the Board of Curators approved a study for construction of a new practice facility.
Missouri is the only member of the Southeastern Conference that does not have a full-size indoor practice facility.
Texas routs Colorado in Alamo Bowl
SAN ANTONIO — Casey Thompson passed for 170 yards and four touchdowns and No. 20 Texas overcame an injury to senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger and beat Colorado, 55-23, in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Tuesday night. Freshman running back Bijan Robinson had 183 yards on 10 carries with a TD for Texas (7-3). The Longhorns are undefeated in five bowl games under Tom Herman.
Dalvin Cook absent after father’s death
MINNEAPOLIS — Running back Dalvin Cook is not practicing with the Minnesota Vikings this week, due to the death of his father.
Two people with knowledge of the situation, speaking Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the team did not announce a reason for his absence, confirmed that Cook went home to Miami to be with his family after the unexpected passing. Cook has a younger brother, James Cook, who is a running back for Georgia.
Packers claim DT Harrison off waivers
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have claimed veteran defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks.
Seattle released Harrison on Monday after leaving the 32-year-old inactive for the Seahawks’ 20-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams a day earlier. Harrison later said on social media that he was still interested in playing.
Harrison played six games with the Seahawks this season. Harrison previously played for the New York Jets (2012-15), New York Giants (2016-18) and Detroit Lions (2018-19). He earned All-Pro honors in 2016.
Chiefs to rest Mahomes, other starters
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs plan to rest the majority of their starters against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, choosing to risk a bit of rust over the danger of injury with the No. 1 seed and first-round playoff bye already secured.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid declined to say which starters would sit, though he did indicate veteran Chad Henne will start at quarterback and Matt Moore will likely be promoted from the practice squad.
Browns dealing with COVID cases
The Cleveland Browns have two more positive COVID-19 cases — another player and a staff member — as they prepare for Sunday’s finale against the Steelers.
The team closed its facility on Wednesday after being informed of the test results. The Browns have not yet announced the identity of the player or added him to their COVID-19 reserve list.
The Browns already have nine players on the list, including their top four wide receivers. Those players and others are eligible to return today as long as they test negative.
On Tuesday, safeties Andrew Sendejo, Karl Joseph and tight end Harrison Bryant were added to the list.
horse racing
Belmont winner Tiz the Law retired
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law has been suddenly retired on the advice of a veterinarian after an X-ray revealed bone bruising in the colt’s front leg. The New York state ownership group had been expecting to race the colt as a 4-year-old next year. But a series of X-rays revealed “severe” bone bruising to the bottom of the front leg bone.