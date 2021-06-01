PARIS — A quick look at the French Open:
LOOKAHEAD TO TUESDAY: The King of Clay is returning to his Paris fiefdom. Rafael Nadal starts his bid for a record-extending 14th title at the Grand Slam tournament against Alexei Popyrin. The defending champion is also seeking a 21st major title, which would make him the sole owner of the all-time record for most men’s titles at Grand Slams. Roger Federer and Nadal are tied at 20 Grand Slam titles apiece. Top-ranked Novak Djokovic, who lost to Nadal in last year’s final, is also in action, taking on Tennys Sandgren in the night session. In the women’s draw, No. 1 seed Ash Barty starts her campaign against Bernarda Pera. No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina is up against local hope Oceane Babel of France.
MONDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Women’s First Round: No. 4 Sofia Kenin beat Jelena Ostapenko 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Tamara Zidansek beats No. 6 Bianca Andreescu, 6-7 (1), 7-6 (2), 9-7. No. 7 Serena Williams beat Irina-Camelia Begu 7-6 (6), 6-2. No. 8 Iga Swiatek beat Kaja Juvan 6-0, 7-5.
Men’s First Round: No. 2 Daniil Medvedev beat Alexander Bublik, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5. No. 8 Roger Federer beat Denis Istomin 6-2, 6-4, 6-3. No. 18 Jannik Sinner beat Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-1, 4-6, 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-4.