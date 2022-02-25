DeMar DeRozan scored 37 points while extending an NBA-record streak and the Eastern Conference-leading Chicago Bulls squeezed by the Atlanta Hawks, 112-108, on Thursday night in Chicago.
DeRozan pushed his league mark of scoring at least 35 points while shooting 50% or better to eight consecutive games. The five-time All-Star made 15 of 21 shots and had five points in the final minute, helping the Bulls pull out their sixth straight victory.
DeRozan also made it nine games in a row with 30 points or more, the longest such streak by a Bulls player since Michael Jordan did it in 10 straight from Dec. 25, 1990, to Jan. 14, 1991.
Zach LaVine scored 20 points after missing the final three games prior to the All-Star break because of his ailing left knee. The high-flying guard had platelet-rich plasma therapy, a cortisone injection and fluid drained in Los Angeles last week, hoping the treatment will help him get through the remainder of the season.
Nikola Vucevic added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Tristan Thompson provided a lift off the bench, scoring 11 points in his Bulls debut. And Chicago moved a half-game ahead of idle Miami in the East.
Bogdan Bogdanovic led Atlanta with a season-high 27 points.
Pistons 106, Cavaliers 103 — At Detroit: Cade Cunningham hit four free throws in the final 46 seconds to lead Detroit to a victory over Cleveland in the teams’ return from the All-Star break.
Celtics 129, Nets 106 — At New York: Jayson Tatum scored 30 points and Boston returned from the All-Star break with its second romp in Brooklyn this month, beating Nets.
Suns 124, Thunder 104 — At Oklahoma City: Devin Booker had 25 points, 12 assists and a career-high six steals to help NBA-leading Phoenix beat Oklahoma City.
Timberwolves 119, Grizzlies 114 — At Minneapolis: D’Angelo Russell had 23 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter, including a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1:23 left, to lead Minnesota past Memphis.