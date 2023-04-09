Louisville’s Hailey Van Lith has entered the transfer portal.
The star guard, who finished 12th all-time in scoring at the school with 1,553 points, will graduate in May, earning her degree in finance in three years. She has two years of eligibility left because of the COVID year.
Van Lith’s final game was close to her home in Washington, where the Cardinals lost to Iowa in the Elite Eight. Van Lith scored 27 points in that 97-83 loss. She averaged 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game this season.
Louisville picked up transfer guard Jayda Curry from Cal earlier this week. Aneesah Morrow of DePaul, who was a second-team All-American, announced her plans to transfer on social media. She averaged 25.7 points and 12.2 rebounds this season.
Van Lith, Morrow and Curry are three of the big names that have entered the portal this year. There are just under 1,000 Division I women’s basketball players in the portal as of Saturday morning, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because many of the players haven’t publicly announced their decisions to transfer.
Stanford’s Lauren Betts, who was the consensus No. 1 high school recruit last year, is one of those players in the portal who hasn’t publicly announced her decision to transfer. The 6-foot-7 center played in 33 of the Cardinal’s 35 games this season, averaging 5.9 points and 3.5 rebounds in just under 10 minutes a game.
Transfers had a big impact on the NCAA Tournament that was won by LSU last Sunday. Angel Reese, who was named the Final Four Most Outstanding Player, transferred to the Tigers from Maryland and Alexis Morris came to LSU in 2021 after spending time at Baylor, Rutgers and Texas A&M.
NEW YORK — Aliyah Boston headlines the WNBA draft class and is expected to be taken first by Indiana.
Boston had the chance to return to South Carolina for her COVID season, but opted to enter Monday night’s draft instead. She will be joined in New York by three of her South Carolina teammates, Zia Cooke, Brea Beal and Laeticia Amihere, who are all expected to be taken in the first two rounds of the draft. In all, 112 players have declared for the draft that is only three rounds and has 36 picks.
The NBA has opened an investigation into Dallas’ decision to rest several players while the team still had a mathematical chance of making the play-in tournament.
The league made the announcement a day after the Mavericks held out Kyrie Irving for the full game, Luka Doncic for most of the game and many other rotation players in what became a loss to the Chicago Bulls. The loss knocked Dallas out of postseason consideration.
HOCKEY
TAMPA, Fla. — Michigan freshman forward Adam Fantilli has been named the recipient of the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, recognizing the top player in college hockey.
The Minnesota-based Hobey Baker Memorial Award Committee announced the award Friday.
Fantilli, of Nobleton, Ontario, helped the Wolverines reach the Frozen Four this weekend in Tampa, Florida, where they lost to Quinnipiac in the national semifinals. He is expected to be one of the top picks in the NHL draft in late June.
Fantilli, who starred for the Chicago Steel in the USHL, led the NCAA with 65 points, tying for first in goals with 30 and fifth in assists at 35. The other two finalists for the award were freshman Logan Cooley and sophomore Matthew Knies, both of top-seeded Minnesota.
NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils signed defenseman Luke Hughes — the younger brother of star center Jack Hughes — to a three-year, entry-level contract starting this season.
Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the deal on Saturday, two days after Luke Hughes’ Michigan team’s season ended in a Frozen Four loss to Quinnipiac. Luke Hughes was the fourth overall selection in the 2021 NHL draft. Luke’s eldest brother, Quinn, was selected by Vancouver with the seventh overall pick in the 2018 NHL draft.
DETROIT — Penguins captain Sidney Crosby become the 15th player in NHL history to reach 1,500 career points, scoring two goals and adding an assist in Pittsburgh’s crucial 5-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.
Crosby has 550 goals and 950 assists and is the sixth-fastest player to hit the 1,500-point milestone, accomplishing it in his 1,188th game. The milestone came on a power-play goal at 3:01 of the third period.
Oilers’ McDavid tallies 150th point
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Connor McDavid became the first player in 27 years to reach 150 points in a season when he had two goals and an assist in the Edmonton Oilers’ 6-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.
He became just the sixth player ever to record 150 points in a season, joining Wayne Gretzky (nine times), Lemieux (four times), Phil Esposito, Steve Yzerman and Bernie Nichols.
