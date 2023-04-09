Louisville’s Hailey Van Lith has entered the transfer portal.

The star guard, who finished 12th all-time in scoring at the school with 1,553 points, will graduate in May, earning her degree in finance in three years. She has two years of eligibility left because of the COVID year.

