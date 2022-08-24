Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Javier Assad reacts in his Major League debut after pitching in the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Javier Assad pitched four scoreless innings in his major league debut and combined with four relievers on a five-hitter as the Chicago Cubs cooled off the St. Louis Cardinals, 2-0, on Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader at Wrigley Field.
Michael Rucker (3-1), Sean Newcomb, Erich Uelmen and Brandon Hughes allowed one hit over the final five innings to halt the NL Central-leading Cardinals’ season-high eight-game winning streak. Hughes picked up his third save.
“Phenomenal job by the whole pitching staff, obviously, holding these guys to no runs,” Cubs manager David Ross said.
Nico Hoerner and Seiya Suzuki drove in runs off St. Louis starter Adam Wainwright in the third. Rookie Christopher Morel had two hits for the Cubs, who have won six of eight.
Chicago kept red-hot, 42-year-old Albert Pujols in the ballpark. He went 1-for-4 with a double after batting .548 (17-for-33) with seven homers in his previous 10 games.
“We’ve been coming through with the big hits quite often for the past couple of weeks and guys have been cashing in,” St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol said. “But today we got good pitches to hit and were just missing them.”
The 25-year-old Assad was selected from Triple-A Iowa before the game. The right-hander allowed four hits, walked four and struck out three.
“Really nice debut for him,” Ross said. “He looked to be calm out there, pounding the strike zone. The cutter was working really well for him, being able to come right at them right out of the chute.”
Assad, a native of Tijuana, Mexico, joined the Cubs organization as an 18-year-old in 2016. His wife and parents were in the stands at Wrigley Field.
“It’s something we’ve been working hard for, seven years in this organization,” Assad said through a translator. “It’s definitely something that lived up to what I thought it was going to be like.”
Assad’s first strikeout: Getting Pujols looking the second inning.
“I was 3 years old when he debuted,” Assad said. “So I never imagined that I would have been facing him, let alone getting that strikeout.”
Rucker relieved Assad with two on and none out in the fifth and Chicago ahead, 2-0. He retired Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado and Nolan Gorman to end the threat, then pitched a 1-2-3 sixth.
“For me, Rucker’s performance was really impressive,” Ross said.
Wainwright (9-9) yielded two runs on five hits in six innings.
Braves 6, Pirates 1 — At Pittsburgh: Max Fried allowed only three hits in eight innings, pacing Atlanta to a win over Pittsburgh.
Phillies 7, Reds 6 — At Philadelphia: Nick Maton’s pinch-hit single with one out in the bottom of the ninth gave Philadelphia a victory over Cincinnati.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Orioles 5, White Sox 3 — At Baltimore: Ryan Mountcastle hit a three-run homer off Dylan Cease in the first inning, and Félix Bautista pitched out of an eighth-inning jam to help Baltimore hold on for a victory over Chicago.
Rays 11, Angels 1 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Christian Bethancourt had two run-scoring hits in the same inning and later moved from behind the plate to the mound to pitch a scoreless ninth as surging Tampa Bay beat Los Angeles.
INTERLEAGUE
Yankees 4, Mets 2 — At New York: Aaron Judge hit a 453-foot drive halfway up the bleachers for his 48th home run and added an RBI single during a seventh-inning rally, boosting the Yankees past the Mets for a two-game sweep in the Subway Series.
Giants 3, Tigers 1 — At Detroit: Carlos Rodón continued his hot streak with seven strong innings, and San Francisco survived a bases-loaded threat in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat Detroit.
