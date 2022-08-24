Cardinals Cubs Baseball
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Javier Assad reacts in his Major League debut after pitching in the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

 Charles Rex Arbogast

Javier Assad pitched four scoreless innings in his major league debut and combined with four relievers on a five-hitter as the Chicago Cubs cooled off the St. Louis Cardinals, 2-0, on Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader at Wrigley Field.

Michael Rucker (3-1), Sean Newcomb, Erich Uelmen and Brandon Hughes allowed one hit over the final five innings to halt the NL Central-leading Cardinals’ season-high eight-game winning streak. Hughes picked up his third save.

