CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Dubuque Hempstead produced the start it needed and it earned the result it needed.
The Mustangs rebounded from a tough opening-week loss with a convincing 47-14 victory over Cedar Rapids Washington in a non-district prep football game Thursday night at Kingston Stadium.
“Our loss last week was gut-wrenching,” said Hempstead assistant Don Pirkle, who was filling in for head coach Mike Hoskins. “The togetherness and putting together a full 48 minutes of football and I’m very proud of our effort and execution. We dominated all three phases of the game.”
Hempstead (1-1) jumped to a strong start, scoring on its first five possessions, including the first four that started in Washington territory, and posting 33 points by the break.
“It was important to get out to a fantastic start,” Pirkle said. “Get the tide on our side and never look back. They kept it going.”
Washington opened the game with a three-and-out and followed with a punt for no net yardage. Hempstead took over at the 21 and scored three plays later. Jalen Smith broke a 17-yard run, diving over the final defender from the 3 to reach the end zone.
It was the first of three TD runs for Smith, who added scores of 3 and 33 yards in the second quarter. Smith led Hempstead with 79 yards rushing.
Hempstead’s worst field position in the first quarter was the Washington 38. They parlayed that into Ben Jaeger field goals from 37 and 38 yards and an Aidan Dunne 1-yard plunge for a 20-0 edge.
The Warrior defense tried to hold the Mustangs, but were working with small fields and just three plays of rest as Washington earned just one first down before the break and three straight punts of 19 yards or less.
“It’s tough to do defensively,” Washington coach Maurice Blue said. “You have to be better in the kicking game, if you want to flip field position.”
Hempstead needed just two plays to force a running clock in the second half. Kamari Stanford rushed for a 59 yard score to make it 40-0 with 11:07 to go in the third. Stanford finished with 69 yards and the Mustangs amassed 190 yards on the ground.
Washington (0-2) continued to fight. The Warriors battled back for two fourth-quarter scores. Henry Clymer hit Trenton Strom for a 49-yard TD catch-and-run down the far sideline. Clymer also hit Mason Ward for a 17-yard TD with a little more than a minute to go.
Clymer finished with 152 passing yards, including 44 to Ward. LayC Tucker led Washington with 66 rushing yards.
“Our willingness to compete isn’t an issue,” Blue said. “They’ll compete. We have to raise the level of how hard we compete and we had some guys do that tonight. It’s hard to tell when it’s 47 to 14.
“Mason Ward only has one speed. Now, he might only be 5-foot-9, 147 pounds, but you’re going to get all of it. Once we get more guys putting that kind understanding of how hard to push themselves every play that is when we’ll be able to get the boat going the right way.”