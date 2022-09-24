PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Cooper DeJean scored on a 45-yard interception return and Keavon Merriweather returned a fumble 30 yards for another first-half touchdown as Iowa rode its defense to 27-10 victory over Rutgers on Saturday night.

Leshon Williams scored on a 2-yard run and Drew Stevens kicked two field goals as the Hawkeyes (3-1, 1-0) handed Rutgers (3-1, 0-1) its 20th straight Big Ten Conference loss at home.

