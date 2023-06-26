NEW YORK — Brittney Griner will be starting in the WNBA All-Star Game a year after she was an honorary choice by the league while she was being detained in Russia.
The Phoenix Mercury’s center was chosen by fans, media and players Sunday for her ninth All-Star game. Last season all the players wore Griner No. 42 jerseys for the second half of the game that was played in Chicago.
A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart were the top voter getters among fans and will be the captains of the two teams when the game is played in Las Vegas on July 15. The two players were also captains last year and are each making their fifth All-Star appearances. Wilson’s team won the game last year.
Other frontcourt players chosen to start include rookie Aliyah Boston of the Indiana Fever. She would be the first rookie to start an All-Star game since Shoni Schimmel did it in 2014. Overall eight rookies have been chosen to start the All-Star Game.
Satou Sabally of Dallas and Elena Delle Donne of Washington round out the frontcourt starters.
The backcourt starters are Las Vegas teammates Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young, Seattle’s Jewell Loyd and Dallas’ Arike Ogunbowale.
The reserves will be chosen by the league’s head coaches, who will choose three guards, five frontcourt players and four at either position. Coaches can’t vote for their own players. The reserves will be announced on July 1.
Stewart and Wilson will draft their rosters on July 8.
Fan balloting accounts for 50% of the vote to determine starters for the game. WNBA players and a media panel account for 25% each. Player’s scores were calculated by averaging their weighted rank from the three groups.
BASEBALL
DENVER — The Los Angeles Angels acquired veteran infielder Mike Moustakas from Colorado moments after their 25-1 victory over the Rockies.
The Rockies got minor league right-hander Connor Van Scoyoc, who was 4-3 with a 2.76 ERA in 11 starts at Class A Tri-City this season. Moustakas hit .270 with four homers and 17 RBIs in 47 games with the Rockies after joining them in spring training. The Angels have lost infielders Anthony Rendon, Gil Urshela and Zach Neto to injuries in the last two weeks.
TENNIS
HALLE, Germany — Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik upset Andrey Rublev, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, in the final of the Halle Open on Sunday ahead of Wimbledon.
Bublik, who had won eight of 27 matches all year before this week, played a risky style that paid off with 42 winners — third-seeded Rublev had 23 — along with 21 aces.
BERLIN — Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitová showed she’s ready to try for a third title on Sunday by beating Donna Veki, 6-2, 7-6 (6), to win the Berlin Open for her 31st career victory.
Kvitová has won 12 of her last 13 matches on the surface going back to her title run in Eastbourne last season.
BIRMINGHAM, England — Jelena Ostapenko staved off a late comeback to beat top-seeded Barbora Krejcikova in the Birmingham Classic final on Sunday to win her second title on grass. In a battle of the top two seeds and former French Open champions, it was the second-seeded Latvian who came out on top, winning 7-6 (8), 6-4. Krejcikova hadn’t dropped a set all week coming into the championship match.
LONDON — Carlos Alcaraz won the Queen’s Club Championships final on Sunday for his first ATP title on grass and reclaimed the top ranking, ensuring he will enter Wimbledon next month as the No. 1 seed. Despite struggling at times in the first set, Alcaraz beat Alex De Minaur, 6-4, 6-4, for his fifth title of the year and 11th overall.
HOCKEY
RALEIGH, N.C. — Jordan Staal is staying with the Carolina Hurricanes after signing a four-year contract worth $11.6 million. The team announced the deal with their captain on Sunday, less than a week before Staal would have become an unrestricted free agent.
MOTOR SPORTS
NORWALK, Ohio — Leah Pruett wrapped up her impressive weekend with her first Top Fuel victory of the season for Tony Stewart Racing, knocking off points leader Justin Ashley in the final round on Sunday at the 17th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Motorsports Park.
Blake Alexander (Funny Car) Matt Hartford (Pro Stock) and Hector Arana Jr. (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also won at the ninth of 21 races during the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.