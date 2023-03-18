JACKSON, Miss. — A judge should ignore a request from retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre to be removed from a civil lawsuit that seeks to recover misspent welfare money in Mississippi’s largest-ever public corruption case, the state Department of Human Services said this week.
Millions of federal welfare dollars were intended to help low-income Mississippi residents — some of the poorest people in the country — but were instead squandered on projects supported by wealthy or well-connected people, including projects backed by Favre, prosecutors say.
No criminal charges have been brought against the NFL Hall of Famer, although other people have pleaded guilty to their part in the misspending.
Favre’s attorneys argue the Department of Human Services is suing Favre, “a Mississippi and national celebrity,” to deflect from the department’s own role in allowing fraud, and have have filed two sets of papers urging a Mississippi judge to dismiss Favre from the suit.
Kaytie Pickett, an attorney for the department, responded that Favre’s attorneys failed to provide solid legal arguments to get their client out of the lawsuit.
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have signed safety Tarvarius Moore and long snapper Matt Orzech.
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced both signings Friday. Terms weren’t disclosed.
Moore has played 61 career regular-season games with 13 starts in four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, who selected him out of Southern Mississippi in the third round of the 2018 draft. After missing the entire 2021 season with an Achilles injury, Moore appeared in 13 games last season while primarily contributing on special teams.
Orzech has spent the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings agreed to terms on a contract with former Green Bay defensive end Dean Lowry on Friday, bringing in a replacement for the departed Dalvin Tomlinson.
Lowry was a free agent who played the last seven years with the Packers. He started 80 of 111 games with 27 tackles for loss and 15 1/2 sacks and played multiple seasons there with current Vikings assistants Mike Smith and Mike Pettine on staff.
Allen Lazard enjoyed everything about New York when he visited for the first time a few months ago.
Now, it will be home for the Jets’ newest wide receiver. And he’ll be reunited with his former offensive coordinator in Nathaniel Hackett— and perhaps soon quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Lazard signed a four-year contract with the Jets on Friday, a deal worth $44 million and includes $22 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens re-signed running back Justice Hill and safety Geno Stone.
Hill ran for 262 yards in 15 games last season and also had 12 receptions. He missed the entire 2021 season because of an Achilles tendon injury. A former Iowa Hawkeyes star, Stone started seven games for the Ravens last season and eight over the past two years. He’s entering his fourth NFL season.
The Philadelphia Eagles and quarterback Marcus Mariota have agreed on a one-year, $5 million contract, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Friday.
The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the deal, said Mariota’s contract is worth up to $8 million, including incentives.
Mariota, who was released by Atlanta last month, will be the backup for Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia.
The Indianapolis Colts and quarterback Gardner Minshew have agreed on a one-year, $3.5 million contract, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Friday.
The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the deal, said Minshew’s contract is worth up to $5.5 million, including incentives.
Minshew was 1-3 in four starts filling in for Jalen Hurts over the past two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. He reunites with Shane Steichen, the Colts’ new coach who was Philadelphia’s offensive coordinator.
BASKETBALL
NEW YORK — The NBA fined Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Dillon Brooks $35,000 on Friday for shoving a camera person on the sideline after chasing a loose ball in a loss in Miami.
Joe Dumars, the NBA’s executive vice president and head of basketball operations, announced the fine.
Brooks shoved the person with 2:40 left in the second quarter of Memphis’ 138-119 loss in Miami to the Heat on Wednesday night.
