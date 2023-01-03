Donovan Mitchell scored an NBA season-high and franchise-record 71 points — equaling the eighth-most in a game in history — as the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied from 21 down to beat the Chicago Bulls ,145-134, in overtime on Monday night in Cleveland.
It was the highest-scoring game since Lakers legend Kobe Bryant had 81 points against Toronto on Jan. 22, 2006. Wilt Chamberlain owns the NBA record with 100 for Philadelphia against New York on March 2, 1962, at Hershey, Pa.
Mitchell scored 13 points in the extra session after forcing OT by grabbing his own intentionally missed free throw and making a circus-shot with 3.0 seconds left, tying the game at 130-all and breaking the Cavaliers record with 58 points.
76ers 120, Pelicans 111 — At Philadelphia: Joel Embiid had 42 points and 11 rebounds and James Harden scored 27 points to lead Philadelphia. The Pelicans lost star Zion Williamson to a strained right hamstring.
Knicks 102, Suns 83 — At New York: Julius Randle had 28 points and 16 rebounds to lead New York to a win over Phoenix.
Lakers 121, Hornets 115 — At Charlotte, N.C.: LeBron James scored 43 points to pull within 500 of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record, and Los Angeles avenged last month’s home loss to Charlotte.
Pacers 122, Raptors 114 — At Indianapolis: Bennedict Mathurin scored 21 points and Buddy Hield added 19 to lead Indiana to a win over Toronto for its fourth consecutive victory.
Nets 139, Spurs 103 — At New York: Kyrie Irving made his first seven shots, sparked a big bench celebration with a one-handed follow slam after he finally missed and scored 27 points as Brooklyn earned its 12th straight victory.
Timberwolves 124, Nuggets 111 — At Minneapolis: Anthony Edwards scored 29 points, including 15 in the third quarter to help Minnesota hold off Denver.
Mavericks 111, Rockets 106 — At Houston: Luka Doncic had 39 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists as Dallas rallied from an 18-point second-half deficit to beat Houston.
