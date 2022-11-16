Malik Hall forced two extra periods with dunks off inbounds plays, and Michigan State outlasted No. 4 Kentucky, 86-77, in double overtime on Tuesday night in Indianapolis after Oscar Tshiebwe concluded his strong season debut by fouling out.

Tshiebwe, last season’s consensus national player of the year, had 22 points and 18 rebounds for the Wildcats (2-1) before picking up his fifth foul late in the first overtime.

