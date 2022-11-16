Malik Hall forced two extra periods with dunks off inbounds plays, and Michigan State outlasted No. 4 Kentucky, 86-77, in double overtime on Tuesday night in Indianapolis after Oscar Tshiebwe concluded his strong season debut by fouling out.
Tshiebwe, last season’s consensus national player of the year, had 22 points and 18 rebounds for the Wildcats (2-1) before picking up his fifth foul late in the first overtime.
Michigan State (2-1), coming off a one-point loss to No. 2 Gonzaga on the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln, appeared headed for another tough nonconference defeat in this Champions Classic matchup. But the Spartans tied the game in the final seconds of regulation and overtime thanks to Hall, who finished with 20 points.
Joey Hauser scored 23 points and Mady Sissoko had a career-high 16 points with eight rebounds for the Spartans, who spent most of the second half playing catch-up. But with Tshiebwe on the bench, Michigan State closed out the game by outscoring Kentucky, 13-1. Sissoko gave the Spartans the lead with an alley-oop slam and had another dunk in the final minute.
Kentucky led, 62-60, near the end of regulation when Tshiebwe lost Hall on an inbound pass. Hall took advantage by dunking with 3.7 seconds left.
It happened again in the first overtime when Hall broke free as the Spartans moved the ball into the front court. He drove in for the dunk to tie it 71-71 with 1.4 seconds left.
After Cason Wallace’s 3-pointer early in the second overtime gave Kentucky a 76-73 lead, the Spartans locked down Kentucky’s shooters and pulled away.
No. 1 North Carolina 72, Gardner-Webb 66 — At Chapel Hill, N.C.: Caleb Love scored 20 points and Pete Nance had 18 points as North Carolina fended off Gardner-Webb. RJ Davis contributed points on consecutive possessions down the stretch and finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Tar Heels (3-0).
No. 13 Auburn 89, Winthrop 65 — At Auburn, Ala.: Johni Broome had 18 points, 13 rebounds and five blocked shots to lead Auburn. Broome took over the game four days after failing to make a basket against South Florida, helping the Tigers put together a dominant stretch after leading the Eagles by just 11 early in the second half.
No. 25 UConn 84, Buffalo 64 — At Hartford, Conn.: Tristen Newton had 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds to lead UConn. Joey Calcaterra came off the bench to score 15 points and Nahiem Alleyne added 12 for the Huskies. Armoni Foster led the Bulls with 11 points.
