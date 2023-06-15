A four-run bottom of the third inning sparked by Carlos Correa, Joey Gallo and Trevor Larnach vaulted the Twins to a 4-2 win and series of sweep of Milwaukee on Wednesday, handing the Brewers their sixth straight loss.
Minnesota (35-33) has won four of its past five games. Milwaukee (34-34) tied a season high for consecutive defeats and is .500 for the first time since April 1.
Despite early trouble, Twins starter Bailey Ober (4-3) recorded his fifth quality start in 10 opportunities this season. He had a season high-tying seven strikeouts and two earned runs on six hits. Relievers Brock Stewart, Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax each pitched a perfect inning of relief, with usual closer Duran playing an unconventional setup role in the eighth.
Jax earned his second career save.
A recently rejuvenated Twins lineup got hot during its second time through the batting order against starter Colin Rea (3-4). Larnach’s RBI double and Gallo’s run-scoring single gave Minnesota a 4-2 advantage in the third inning after Correa drove in a pair of runs on a triple to right-center field.
Rea, a Cascade, Iowa, native allowed four earned runs on five hits with four strikeouts and three walks in five innings.
Correa has two doubles, a triple, three home runs, 10 RBIs and three walks in his past six games. That span includes his first regular-season walk-off home run, which came Tuesday night against Milwaukee.
“I’ve expected our guys to be hitting the way they’re hitting right now,” said Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, whose team leads the majors in strikeouts and strikeout percentage but has 30 runs in its past five games. “It’s summertime, and it’s time to hit. That’s what I think we’re doing at the moment.”
Back-to-back home runs by Brian Anderson and Luis Urías gave Milwaukee a 2-0 lead in the second inning.
That seemed to ignite Ober, who retired 11 of the next 13 batters he faced. The right-hander allowed only a walk to Jon Singleton in the fourth — negated by Anderson’s ground-out into a double play two pitches later — and a William Contreras single in the sixth.
Braves 10-6, Tigers 7-5 — At Detroit: Michael Harris went 4-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs as Atlanta won the opener. Ronald Acuna Jr. had three hits and drove in three runs to help the NL-East leading Braves avoid losing three straight. In the nightcap, Eddie Rosario hit a tiebreaking homer in the sixth and Atlanta held on to complete the sweep.
Astros 5, Nationals 4 — At Houston: Jose Abreu scored the winning run in the bottom of the ninth on a throwing error after Washington tied the game with a three-run top half.
Reds 7, Royals 4 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Stuart Fairchild, Matt McLain and Jonathan India homered during a five-run fifth to lead Cincinnati.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cubs 10, Pirates 6 — At Chicago: Mike Tauchman and Dansby Swanson had three hits apiece, Seiya Suzuki had a pair, and Tauchman, Suzuki, Ian Happ and Swanson all drove in a pair for Chicago. The Cubs scored six in the sixth inning en route the win.
Giants 8, Cardinals 5 — At St. Louis: Mike Yastrzemski hit a game-tying two-run homer in the ninth inning and Thairo Estrada had the go-ahead single in 10th, as San Francisco rallied to complete a three-game sweep. Yastrzemski’s shot, which came on a 2-2 count with two outs in the ninth inning off Cardinals closer Giovanny Gallegos, made it 5-5. The Cardinals extended their skid to five games and fell to a season-worst 15 games under .500.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Blue Jays 3, Orioles 1 — At Baltimore: José Berríos took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, George Springer homered and Toronto ended the Orioles’ five-game winning streak. Berríos allowed only two runners to reach through six innings — on a walk and a hit batter — before Adley Rutschman led off the seventh with a soft liner that dropped well in front of center fielder Kevin Kiermaier.
Rangers 6, Angels 3 — At Arlington, Texas: Marcus Semien hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to break a 1-1 tie. Corey Seager followed with a solo shot, and the Rangers tacked on two more insurance runs in the eighth.