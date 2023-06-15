Brewers Twins Baseball
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Colin Rea, a Cascade, Iowa, native delivers against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning Wednesday in Minneapolis. The Twins won, 4-2.

 Stacy Bengs The Associated Pres

A four-run bottom of the third inning sparked by Carlos Correa, Joey Gallo and Trevor Larnach vaulted the Twins to a 4-2 win and series of sweep of Milwaukee on Wednesday, handing the Brewers their sixth straight loss.

Minnesota (35-33) has won four of its past five games. Milwaukee (34-34) tied a season high for consecutive defeats and is .500 for the first time since April 1.

