The NFL has moved three games because of COVID-19 outbreaks: Las Vegas at Cleveland from Saturday to Monday; and Seattle at the Los Angeles Rams and Washington at Philadelphia from Sunday to Tuesday.
The Browns could have been without as many as 16 regulars on Saturday, so the game is now scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. EST Monday. It will be televised by NFL Network.
Washington and Philadelphia will play at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, as will the Seahawks and Rams. Both games will be televised by Fox and available on Sunday Ticket.
“We have made these schedule changes based on medical advice and after discussion with the NFLPA as we are seeing a new, highly transmissible form of the virus this week resulting in a substantial increase in cases across the league,” the NFL said in a statement. “We continue to make decisions in consultation with medical experts to ensure the health and safety of the NFL community.”
Chargers’ Parham in stable condition
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham is expected to be discharged from a hospital Friday after being removed on a stretcher during a game against Kansas City.
The team said in a statement that Parham stayed overnight for observation after being diagnosed with a concussion.
Coach Brandon Staley said Friday that he had been in contact with Parham’s mom and girlfriend. He was hoping to speak to Parham some time later in the day.
Boxer Frank Gore open to NFL return
Frank Gore is open to returning to the NFL for a Super Bowl run after he makes his boxing debut.
The five-time Pro Bowl running back faces former NBA All-Star Deron Williams on Saturday night on the undercard of the rematch between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley.
“I’m in the best shape of my life,” Gore said. “Boxing shape is totally different than football shape. I feel like I can go out there and give a team a spark. It has to be a good situation for me and the team.”
Bills QB Allen expected to start Sunday
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills quarterback Josh Allen is expected to start Sunday against Carolina after he got hurt last weekend against Tampa Bay.
Allen sprained his left foot in the second half of Buffalo’s 33-27 overtime loss to the Buccaneers.
That’s welcome news for the 7-6 Bills, who are fighting for an AFC wild card after losing three of their last four games. Allen nearly led the Bills to a comeback win over the Bucs, passing for 308 yards and gaining 109 on the ground.
Mary Hardin-Baylor wins D-III championship
CANTON, Ohio — Kyle King passed for 445 yards and three touchdowns, Alphonso Thomas rushed for two more scores and Mary Hardin-Baylor broke away after halftime to unseat reigning champion North Central (Ill.) College, 57-24, on Friday night to win the NCAA Division III national football title.
Thomas, who gained 65 yards on 13 carries, scored both touchdowns in the third quarter on runs of 15 and 3 yards as the Cru (15-0) extended a two-point halftime lead.
BASKETBALL
Schedule shuffling hits college hoops
No. 21 Kentucky will now face North Carolina today in the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas after each of their opponents had to drop out due to COVID-19 issues, while No. 16 Seton Hall’s second cancellation in as many days will lead to a forfeit in the Big East Conference standings.
The worsening coronavirus situation in the U.S. forced another schedule scramble across college basketball Friday. The new matchup was announced after fourth-ranked UCLA canceled its game against the Tar Heels. The Bruins have paused team-related activities, and the status of their future games is undetermined. They had called off a home game against Alabama State set for this week.
The other game that was part of the Vegas event, a matchup between No. 15 Ohio State and Kentucky, was canceled because of positive COVID-19 results within the Buckeyes program.
HOCKEY
NHL shuts down 2 more teams amid surge
Two more NHL teams have been shut down amid worsening COVID-19 tests results and a desire not to put the entire league on pause as coronavirus variants spread across North America. All games for the Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers have been postponed through at least Christmas weekend, and the hard-hit Calgary Flames had their shutdown extended through the holiday break.
Winnipeg coach unexpectedly resigns
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice resigned, saying his longtime team needs to hear a “new voice.” The Jets announced Maurice’s decision on Friday, and said it was effective immediately. Dave Lowry, an assistant under Maurice and the father of Jets forward Adam Lowry, agreed to serve as the interim coach for the rest of the season, general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said.