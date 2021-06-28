WIMBLEDON, England — A glance at Wimbledon, the year’s third Grand Slam tennis tournament, which was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic:
SURFACE: Grass courts
SITE: All England Club
SCHEDULE: The 13-day tournament begins Monday. The women’s singles final is Saturday, July 10; the men’s singles final is Sunday, July 11. There are no night sessions and there is no play scheduled at all for Sunday, July 4.
ATTENDANCE: Crowds can be at about 50% of full capacity at the start of the tournament because of the pandemic, but will be allowed to rise to 100% at Centre Court — about 15,000 people — for the two singles finals.
2019 MEN’S SINGLES CHAMPION: Novak Djokovic of Serbia
2019 WOMEN’S SINGLES CHAMPION: Simona Halep of Romania
DAY 1 LOOKAHEAD: Djokovic will get his bid for a third major title of 2021 started at Centre Court on Monday by facing wild-card entry Jack Draper, a 19-year-old left-hander from England who is making his Grand Slam debut. That will be followed in the main stadium by a showdown between a pair of major champions: two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova vs. 2017 U.S. Open champ Sloane Stephens. The third Centre Court match on Day 1 features the return of Andy Murray, whose 2013 title at the All England Club was the first in singles for a British man in 77 years. Murray hasn’t competed in singles at Wimbledon since 2017, because of two hip operations. Among the other owners of Grand Slam trophies on Monday’s schedule: Venus Williams, Garbiñe Muguruza, Iga Swiatek, Sofia Kenin and major runners-up Stefanos Tsitsipas and Kevin Anderson.