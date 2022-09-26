Lions Vikings Football
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn catches a 28-yard touchdown pass during the final minute against the Detroit Lions on Sunday in Minneapolis.

 Andy Clayton-King The Associated Press

Kirk Cousins connected with a wide-open K.J. Osborn for the go-ahead, 28-yard touchdown with 45 seconds remaining, and the Minnesota Vikings rallied to beat the Detroit Lions, 28-24, on Sunday in Minneapolis.

Osborn blew by former Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes on a corner route to snag the in-stride pass and cruise across the goal line to give Minnesota (2-1) the lead for the first time.

