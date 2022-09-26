Kirk Cousins connected with a wide-open K.J. Osborn for the go-ahead, 28-yard touchdown with 45 seconds remaining, and the Minnesota Vikings rallied to beat the Detroit Lions, 28-24, on Sunday in Minneapolis.
Osborn blew by former Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes on a corner route to snag the in-stride pass and cruise across the goal line to give Minnesota (2-1) the lead for the first time.
As Osborn and Justin Jefferson — who was blanketed by rising star Jeff Okudah and had just three catches for 14 yards — flapped their arms to fire up the crowd while standing on the bench, the Vikings didn’t let Jared Goff and the Lions cross midfield.
Dalvin Cook rushed for 96 yards and a score before leaving with a shoulder injury for the Vikings, who fell behind 14-0 and 24-14. Their final push against an extra-aggressive Lions team that frequently sent multiple extra pass rushers at Cousins and went for it six times on fourth down proved to be just enough to give them a winning record at the end of September for the first time since they were 3-0 in 2016.
After going 3-13-1 in coach Dan Campbell’s first season, Detroit (1-2) looks like a much more dangerous opponent. The Lions are still seeking their first road win since Dec. 6, 2020, at Chicago, though. Their NFL-record streak of starting a season with a touchdown in 11 straight quarters ended inconveniently in the fourth.
On the Lions’ sixth fourth-down attempt of the game, with 1 yard to go from the Vikings 30, Jamaal Williams ran off right tackle and was slammed to a stop for no gain by a swarm of Vikings. After Minnesota also turned the ball over on downs, a stiffened Vikings defense steered Campbell into calling for a 54-yard field-goal try that Austin Seibert missed with 1:10 left. That gave the Vikings the ball at their 44 to start the winning drive, and Osborn accounted for all 56 yards.
Colts 20, Chiefs 17 — At Indianapolis: Matt Ryan threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to rookie Jelani Woods with 24 seconds left to give Indianapolis the comeback win over Kansas City. Ryan earned his first win with the Colts in their home opener by hooking up with Woods for both Indianapolis touchdowns, one week after they were shut out at Jacksonville. Patrick Mahomes fell to 13-3 in September while going 20 of 35 for 262 yards, one TD and his first interception of the season for the Chiefs (2-1).
Dolphins 21, Bills 19 — At Miami Gardens, Fla.: Miami defense stopped Josh Allen at the goal line late, then held again after punter Thomas Morstead bizarrely kicked the ball off a teammate and out of bounds for a safety. Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins improved to 3-0 in an AFC East thriller that ended with Allen and the Bills attempting to spike the ball near midfield, the clock just running out on their chance to try a long-distance, go-ahead field goal.
Ravens 37, Patriots 28 — At Foxborough, Mass.: Lamar Jackson threw four touchdown passes and ran for another score as Baltimore held off New England. New England’s Mac Jones suffered a leg injury with less than two minutes to play, hopping off the field and heading straight to the locker room. He completed 22 of 32 passes for 321 yards but threw three interceptions.
Panthers 22, Saints 14 — At Charlotte, N.C.: Laviska Shenault caught a 67-yard touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield, Marquis Haynes returned a fumble 44 yards for a touchdown and Carolina beat New Orleans to snap a nine-game losing streak.
Eagles 24, Commanders 8 — At Landover, Md.: DeVonta Smith caught eight passes from Jalen Hurts for a career-high 169 yards and a touchdown, Carson Wentz flopped in his first game against the team that drafted him and Philadelphia routed Washington.
Titans 24, Raiders 22 — At Nashville, Tenn.: Ryan Tannehill threw for 264 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score and Tennessee never trailed against Las Vegas. Derrick Henry ran for 85 yards and a touchdown.
Rams 20, Cardinals 12 — At Glendale, Ariz.: Matthew Stafford threw for 249 yards, Cam Akers and Cooper Kupp both scored touchdowns and Los Angeles used a stellar defensive effort to beat Arizona.
Jaguars 38, Chargers 10 — At Inglewood, Calif.: Trevor Lawrence threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns, James Robinson rushed for 100 yards and a TD and Jacksonville beat ailing Justin Herbert and Los Angeles.
Falcons 27, Seahawks 23 — At Seattle: Cordarrelle Patterson rushed for a career-high 141 yards and a touchdown, Marcus Mariota threw a 14-yard TD to rookie Drake London in the second half, and Atlanta beat Seattle.
Bengals 27, Jets 12 — At East Rutherford, N.J.: Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes and Cincinnati rolled past New York for its first win of the season. Burrow finished 23 of 36 for 275 yards with TD throws to Samaje Perine, Tyler Boyd and Ja’Marr Chase.
