CHICAGO — Joe Girardi admitted he has interest in the Cubs managerial vacancy, though he added he’s mostly interested in returning to the game.
Appearing on WSCR-AM 670’s “Mully & Haugh Show” on Wednesday morning, Girardi was careful not to appear to be campaigning for the Cubs job.
“When you look at managing in major-league baseball, there are only so many jobs,” he said. “So anything that comes across your desk you’re going to be very interested in. … There are 30 jobs and obviously 10 teams in the playoffs, so those jobs probably aren’t open. So you start to look at the other jobs that are available, and obviously I have a lot of ties to Chicago.”
Girardi would not confirm if he has an interview scheduled. Cubs President Theo Epstein has declined to reveal any names on his “broad list” of candidates, other than the three internal options — special assistant David Ross and coaches Mark Loretta and Will Venable.
Girardi has 988 career wins over 11 seasons, including 10 with the Yankees, whom he guided to a World Series championship in 2009. He earned the National League Manager of the Year award in 2006 with the Marlins, going 78-84 on a shoestring budget.
The Marlins fired Girardi after that season over a dispute with ownership, and he was a candidate for the Cubs opening that year to replace Dusty Baker.
After growing up in Peoria, attending Northwestern and starting his playing career with the Cubs under former manager Don Zimmer, Girardi frequently has been touted as a future Cubs manager.
White Sox shuffle coaching staff
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox say hitting coach Todd Steverson will not return next season.
The team also announced Wednesday that assistant hitting coach Greg Sparks won’t be back. All other members of manager Rick Renteria’s staff were retained.
The White Sox went 72-89 for their seventh straight losing season. But there was progress.
Steverson, who held the job for six seasons, helped Tim Anderson bump his batting average 95 points to a major league-leading .335. Yoan Moncada went from a big league-high 217 strikeouts to 154 while hitting .315 with 25 homers and 79 RBIs. Rookie slugger Eloy Jimenez batted .267 with 31 homers and 79 RBIs.
Chicago finished eighth in the majors in batting average, but 24th in runs.
Sparks joined the White Sox in 2016.
Astros expect Correa to play ALDS
HOUSTON — Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch expects shortstop Carlos Correa to play on Friday in the AL Division Series opener.
Correa missed the last week of the regular season because of a sore back, but Hinch said Wednesday that he has been working out all week and feels great.
Hinch said Justin Verlander will start Game 1 on Friday against Oakland or Tampa Bay, followed by Gerrit Cole on Saturday in Game 2 and Zack Greinke in the third game.
BASKETBALL
Longtime Bulls announcer Neil Funk to retire at season’s end
CHICAGO — Chicago Bulls TV play-by-play announcer Neil Funk is retiring at the end of the season.
The Bulls said Wednesday that Funk, the voice of five of their six championships, will step down after his 29th season with the team. He is scheduled to work all home games and a reduced schedule on the road.
Funk initially joined the Bulls as their radio play-by-play announcer and moved to the TV side. He began his broadcasting career in 1971 calling University of Illinois basketball and football as well as minor league baseball games. He later broadcast Philadelphia 76ers, Kansas City Kings and New Jersey Nets games.
Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said Funk “will be forever linked to three decades of storied Chicago Bulls basketball.”
FOOTBALL
Ramsey misses 5th straight Jags practice
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Disgruntled defender Jalen Ramsey missed his fifth consecutive practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday.
Ramsey was listed on the injury report with a back injury, the same issue that caused him to miss the first game of his four-year NFL career.
NFL ratings up over last season
NFL ratings through the first four weeks of the regular season have shown a 5% increase over last season.
According to the league and Nielsen, games are averaging 16.6 million viewers on television and digital platforms.
NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” has shown the biggest jump among the weekly packages with a 6% increase. The average of 21.4 million viewers makes this the network’s best start since 2016. The Dallas-New Orleans game Sunday averaged 24.7 million.
Pats place Gostkowski on injured reserve
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Patriots have placed kicker Stephen Gostkowski on injured reserve.
The team announced the move Wednesday, but didn’t disclose the 35-year-old’s injury.
The franchise’s all-time leading scorer, Gostkowski has appeared in every game for New England since 2011. But he’s struggled thus far in 2019, missing four extra points.
GOLF
‘Amazing Amy’ to serve as Fiesta Bowl grand marshal
PHOENIX — Special Olympian Amy Bockerstette will join an elite group of women serving as grand marshals for the Fiesta Bowl parade.
The inspirational golfer with Down syndrome will serve as grand marshal for the Dec. 28 parade with Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi, U.S. national soccer team players Julie Ertz and Jessica McDonald, and U.S. Paralympic gold medalist Allysa Seely.
Bockerstette became what is believed to be the first person with Down syndrome to earn an athletic scholarship and currently plays at Paradise Valley Community College. She also became an inspiration to millions when she got up and down from a greenside bunker at the Phoenix Open’s 16th hole during a practice round with eventual U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland.