LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears signed wide receiver Marquise Goodwin to a one-year contract Friday. Goodwin has 140 receptions for 2,323 yards and 13 touchdowns over seven seasons with the Buffalo Bills (2013-16) and San Francisco 49ers (2017-19). He had a career-best 962 yards in 2017 with San Francisco. Goodwin opted out of last season — his first and only year with Philadelphia — because of COVID-19 concerns. A track and field standout, he was a two-time national champion in the long jump at Texas and made the 2012 U.S. Olympic team. He was a third-round draft pick of the Bills in 2013.
Donald’s lawyer: Video refutes assault claim
PITTSBURGH — The lawyer for Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald said Friday that witnesses and surveillance video refute a man’s claim the player assaulted him at a Pittsburgh nightclub last weekend. Attorney Casey White told WPXI-TV that the video indicates Donald did not assault anyone but was trying to save the victim, De’Vincent Spriggs. The station aired black-and-white video that shows about a dozen men and a melee in which one man, purportedly Spriggs, ended up on the ground. White said Donald is in the video, pulling someone away from the fight.
Browns release veteran DT Richardson
CLEVELAND — Veteran tackle Sheldon Richardson’s contract was terminated on Friday, a head-scratching move that creates more salary-cap space but also a hole in the middle of the Cleveland Browns’ defensive line. Days after adding free agent end Jadeveon Clowney, the Browns parted with Richardson, who started 16 games last season. The Browns will save around $12 million in cash and salary cap space with Richardson off the roster.
CB Jackson returning to Patriots
BOSTON — The Patriots have re-signed cornerback J.C. Jackson, bringing back the former undrafted free agent who finished second in the NFL in interceptions in 2020. The restricted free agent returns to New England where he will be paid $3.88 million this upcoming season after signing the second-round tender the Patriots placed on him prior to the start of free agency. He will become an unrestricted free agent next offseason. The Patriots also announced Friday they released offensive lineman Dustin Woodard. BASKETBALL
Clippers sign Cousins to 2nd 10-day contract
LOS ANGELES — Veteran center DeMarcus Cousins signed his second 10-day contract with the Clippers, the team announced Friday, hours before tipoff against Philadelphia. A second contract had been expected, after his first expired Wednesday, following a comeback victory in Detroit in which Cousins scored eight points and grabbed three rebounds in 15 minutes off the bench. After the win, which was the Clippers’ seventh in a row, coach Tyronn Lue said the Clippers were looking forward to Cousins remaining with the team.
Wade joins Jazz ownership group
SALT LAKE CITY — Dwyane Wade is an NBA owner. The Utah Jazz announced Friday that the 13-time NBA All-Star will join the youngest ownership group in the league. The group is headed by technology entrepreneur Ryan Smith, who along with his wife, Ashley, acquired majority interest in the Jazz in late 2020. Wade and Smith have known each other for several years and had discussed working with each other in various capacities. VOLLEYBALL
UCLA falls in 2nd round of NCAA tournament
OMAHA, Neb. — Mac May paced 15th-ranked UCLA with 18 kills to go with seven digs, but the Bruins’ season came to an end on Thursday in the second round of the NCAA tournament with a 26-24, 31-29, 25-17 loss to No. 14 BYU at the CHI Health Center Convention Center. May, a former Dubuque Wahlert all-stater, earned all-Pac-12 Conference accolades as a senior. The Bruins finished with a 15-7 record. GOLF
Cink sets RBC Heritage scoring record
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Two-time champion Stewart Cink moved into position for a third RBC Heritage title, shooting a second straight 63 to set the 36-hole scoring mark at Harbour Town. Cink, 47, appears unstoppable after two amazing days. He sits at 16-under 126, five shots ahead of Corey Conners. The previous best midway score was 129, set by Jack Nicklaus en route to victory in 1975 and matched by Phil Mickelson, who wound up third in 2002. TENNIS
Rublev stuns 11-time champion Nadal
MONACO — Andrey Rublev produced an audacious display of attacking tennis to hand record 11-time champion Rafael Nadal a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 defeat on clay in the Monte Carlo Masters quarterfinals on Friday.
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears signed wide receiver Marquise Goodwin to a one-year contract Friday.
Goodwin has 140 receptions for 2,323 yards and 13 touchdowns over seven seasons with the Buffalo Bills (2013-16) and San Francisco 49ers (2017-19). He had a career-best 962 yards in 2017 with San Francisco.
Goodwin opted out of last season — his first and only year with Philadelphia — because of COVID-19 concerns.
A track and field standout, he was a two-time national champion in the long jump at Texas and made the 2012 U.S. Olympic team. He was a third-round draft pick of the Bills in 2013.
Donald’s lawyer: Video refutes assault claim
PITTSBURGH — The lawyer for Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald said Friday that witnesses and surveillance video refute a man’s claim the player assaulted him at a Pittsburgh nightclub last weekend.
Attorney Casey White told WPXI-TV that the video indicates Donald did not assault anyone but was trying to save the victim, De’Vincent Spriggs.
The station aired black-and-white video that shows about a dozen men and a melee in which one man, purportedly Spriggs, ended up on the ground. White said Donald is in the video, pulling someone away from the fight.
Browns release veteran DT Richardson
CLEVELAND — Veteran tackle Sheldon Richardson’s contract was terminated on Friday, a head-scratching move that creates more salary-cap space but also a hole in the middle of the Cleveland Browns’ defensive line.
Days after adding free agent end Jadeveon Clowney, the Browns parted with Richardson, who started 16 games last season. The Browns will save around $12 million in cash and salary cap space with Richardson off the roster.
CB Jackson returning to Patriots
BOSTON — The Patriots have re-signed cornerback J.C. Jackson, bringing back the former undrafted free agent who finished second in the NFL in interceptions in 2020.
The restricted free agent returns to New England where he will be paid $3.88 million this upcoming season after signing the second-round tender the Patriots placed on him prior to the start of free agency. He will become an unrestricted free agent next offseason.
The Patriots also announced Friday they released offensive lineman Dustin Woodard.
BASKETBALL
Clippers sign Cousins to 2nd 10-day contract
LOS ANGELES — Veteran center DeMarcus Cousins signed his second 10-day contract with the Clippers, the team announced Friday, hours before tipoff against Philadelphia.
A second contract had been expected, after his first expired Wednesday, following a comeback victory in Detroit in which Cousins scored eight points and grabbed three rebounds in 15 minutes off the bench. After the win, which was the Clippers’ seventh in a row, coach Tyronn Lue said the Clippers were looking forward to Cousins remaining with the team.
Wade joins Jazz ownership group
SALT LAKE CITY — Dwyane Wade is an NBA owner.
The Utah Jazz announced Friday that the 13-time NBA All-Star will join the youngest ownership group in the league.
The group is headed by technology entrepreneur Ryan Smith, who along with his wife, Ashley, acquired majority interest in the Jazz in late 2020. Wade and Smith have known each other for several years and had discussed working with each other in various capacities.
VOLLEYBALL
UCLA falls in 2nd round of NCAA tournament
OMAHA, Neb. — Mac May paced 15th-ranked UCLA with 18 kills to go with seven digs, but the Bruins’ season came to an end on Thursday in the second round of the NCAA tournament with a 26-24, 31-29, 25-17 loss to No. 14 BYU at the CHI Health Center Convention Center. May, a former Dubuque Wahlert all-stater, earned all-Pac-12 Conference accolades as a senior. The Bruins finished with a 15-7 record.
GOLF
Cink sets RBC Heritage scoring record
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Two-time champion Stewart Cink moved into position for a third RBC Heritage title, shooting a second straight 63 to set the 36-hole scoring mark at Harbour Town. Cink, 47, appears unstoppable after two amazing days. He sits at 16-under 126, five shots ahead of Corey Conners. The previous best midway score was 129, set by Jack Nicklaus en route to victory in 1975 and matched by Phil Mickelson, who wound up third in 2002.
TENNIS
Rublev stuns 11-time champion Nadal
MONACO — Andrey Rublev produced an audacious display of attacking tennis to hand record 11-time champion Rafael Nadal a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 defeat on clay in the Monte Carlo Masters quarterfinals on Friday.