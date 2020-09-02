AUSTIN, Texas — The economic blow of the coronavirus pandemic is hitting the biggest, richest schools of college sports, whether they are planning to play football this fall or not.
Michigan and Texas both announced financial cuts and dozens of layoffs in their respective athletic departments on Tuesday. Both programs rank are among the biggest, wealthiest brands in college athletics. Michigan is not playing football this fall; Texas is.
At Michigan, which is a member of the Big Ten, athletic director Warde Manuel said the school is faced with the potential revenue loss of $100 million and will cut 21 positions. Those come after the school previously imposed a hiring freeze, salary reductions and team expense cuts. The school may also consider more furloughs and staff reductions in the future, Manuel said.
At Texas, the Longhorns are expecting to play the football season in the Big 12, and the first game is scheduled for Sept 12 at home against UTEP. Even so, athletic director Chris Del Conte announced 35 layoffs and salary reductions for more than 270 people throughout the program that will save about $13 million.
Texas said salary cuts would range from 5% for workers earning $50,000 or less, 10% for those earning up to $100,000 and 15% for those earning more.
FOOTBALL
NFL to require masks on sidelines
The NFL has updated its gameday protocols by requiring every coach and staff member in the bench area to wear a mask and reducing the size of each team’s travel party.
Owners also will have to follow COVID-19 testing requirements to gain access to the locker room, field or team charter.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league, the NFL Players Association and medical experts have “developed a comprehensive set of protocols that put us in the best possible position to complete the season, culminating with the Super Bowl in Tampa Bay.”
There were four new confirmed positive tests among players and six new confirmed positives among other personnel from 58,621 tests administered to a total of 8,739 players and team personnel between August 21-29.
Washington renames road for Gibbs, Taylor
ASHBURN, Va. — The road to the Washington Football training facility known as Redskins Park will no longer be called Redskin Park Drive.
The team announced Tuesday it’s renaming the road to its Ashburn, Va., practice facility Coach Gibbs Drive in honor of the Hall of Fame, three-time Super Bowl-winning coach Joe Gibbs. And a main street leading to the entrance of FedEx Field in Landover, Md., will be called Sean Taylor Road in memory of the late Washington safety whose career was cut short when he was murdered at age 24 in 2007.
Fournette clears waivers, now free agent
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Running back Leonard Fournette is now a free agent.
Fournette went unclaimed after Jacksonville waived him Monday. Fournette’s representatives responded by formally filing a grievance against the Jaguars in an effort to recoup the $4.17 million in base salary he was initially guaranteed for this season.
Jacksonville voided all remaining guarantees in Fournette’s rookie deal late in 2018. The void only came into play because the Jags parted ways with the fourth overall pick in the 2017 draft.
Raiders place WR Williams on IR
The Las Vegas Raiders have placed receiver Tyrell Williams on season-ending injured reserve with a torn labrum in his shoulder.
Williams got injured last month in practice and initially was going to try to play through the injury. He decided instead to have surgery and miss the entire season after being placed on IR on Tuesday.
This is the second straight year Williams has been hampered by injuries since signing a $44.4 million, four-year deal with the Raiders. He hurt his foot after four games last season but only missed two games before playing through the injury.
Rams LB Howard out with torn meniscus
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Linebacker Travin Howard will miss the upcoming season after tearing the meniscus in his knee, sidelining a probable starter for the Los Angeles Rams. Rams coach Sean McVay announced Tuesday that Howard will need surgery.
Lions, Decker agree to new contract
DETROIT — Taylor Decker has agreed to a six-year, $85 million deal with the Detroit Lions that includes $37.5 million guaranteed, agent Jonathan Feinsod confirmed Tuesday. Decker joined the Lions as a first-round draft pick out of Ohio State in 2016. He became the first Detroit rookie offensive tackle to start all 16 games since 2001. In four seasons, he’s played in 55 games for the Lions.
BASEBALL
Dodgers place Turner on IL
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed third baseman Justin Turner on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring. The major league-leading Dodgers also activated third baseman Edwin Ríos and left-hander Alex Wood from the injured list Tuesday.
Rest of A’s-Mariners series postponed
SEATTLE — The third and final game Thursday of Oakland’s series at Seattle has been postponed to allow for additional testing and contact tracing after a member of the Athletics’ organization tested positive for the coronavirus.
Major League Baseball said the games will be made up with a doubleheader in Seattle on Sept. 14 and another in Oakland on Sept. 26.
HOCKEY
Penguins’ Crosby undergoes surgery
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby underwent arthroscopic wrist surgery on Monday but should be ready to go well before the start of training camp.
The team announced the procedure on Tuesday. It did not specify which wrist was injured. General manager Jim Rutherford said the expected recovery time is about a month.