LOS ANGELES — If Paul George has his way, Russell Westbrook would end up as the point guard the Los Angeles Clippers didn’t get at the trade deadline.
The Los Angeles Lakers sent Westbrook to Utah as part of a three-way deal earlier this week. There’s been talk the Jazz would buy out his contract, but it’s also possible he could stay with them for the rest of the season.
George wouldn’t mind seeing him in a Clippers jersey.
“I’ve talked to him just to kind of see where his head is and to see if there is anything I can do,” George said Friday night after the Clippers lost to Milwaukee with Kawhi Leonard on the bench.
George and Westbrook were former running mates in Oklahoma City, and George believes the nine-time All-Star still has plenty left at age 34 despite his rocky tenure with the Lakers.
“I’m a big believer and a fan of what Russ’ work is, having one of my best seasons in my career alongside of him. I’ve seen what he can do night in and night out,” George said. “I really think he can improve the team. He’s such a big talent. He rebounds, he finds guys, he makes the game easy for everyone. I think he will come in, he will mesh and he’ll figure out how we play and he’ll adjust to it.”
LOS ANGELES — General manager Rob Pelinka says Russell Westbrook doesn’t deserve all the blame for the Lakers’ struggles throughout his time in Los Angeles.
Pelinka is still quite excited about the Lakers’ future after a flurry of trades, including the deal that sent Westbrook away after less than two seasons. Pelinka says he swapped out nearly half of the Lakers’ roster at the trade deadline to improve their chances for a late playoff run, but also because the moves will make the Lakers much more likely to be a contender next year and into the future.
Embiid leads 76ers over Brooklyn
NEW YORK — Joel Embiid had 37 points and 13 rebounds, James Harden scored 29 points in his first game in Brooklyn since being traded a year ago to begin a Big Three breakup, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Nets 101-98 on Saturday night.
The 76ers got a victory instead of overtime when Spencer Dinwiddie’s 3-pointer was ruled too late after a video review.
Harden added six rebounds and six assists after being booed in introductions and then early in the game. He arrived in January 2021 to play with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, then asked out and was gone just 13 months later, swapped in a deal for Ben Simmons at last year’s trade deadline.
ARLINGTON, Texas — UT Arlington fired second-year head coach Greg Young with six games left in the regular season.
Royce Johnson was named interim head coach for the Mavericks (9-16, 4-8 WAC), who play their next game Wednesday at Sam Houston State. They are in their first season playing in the Western Athletic Conference and made their only NCAA Tournament appearance 15 years ago.
Young’s departure from the program was announced Friday, a day after a 64-58 win at UT-Rio Grande Valley. He was 20-34 as head coach after being a UT Arlington assistant from 2009-21, working for former head coaches Scott Cross and Chris Ogden.
The Chicago Sky acquired Marina Mabrey as part of a four-team deal on Saturday with the New York Liberty, Dallas Wings and Phoenix Mercury. The Sky, who lost Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot, Azura Stevens in free agency, also received the Mercury’s second-round draft pick next year. Mabrey averaged 12.8 points and 3.7 rebounds for the Wings since the team acquired her prior to the 2020 season.
BASEBALL
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Reliever Jason Adam beat Tampa Bay in the first of four arbitration cases involving the Rays and will get $1.775 million instead of the team’s offer of $1.55 million. Adam was 2-3 with a career-low 1.56 ERA and a career-best eight saves in 67 relief appearances last season, striking out 75 and walking 17 in 63 1/3 innings. The right-hander earned $1.15 million.
A’s acquire Bleday for Iowa native Puk
OAKLAND, Calif. — The Oakland Athletics acquired lefty-hitting outfielder JJ Bleday from Miami on Saturday, sending left-hander A.J. Puk, a Cedar Rapids, Iowa, native, to the Marlins.
The 27-year-old Puk went 4-3 with a 3.12 ERA and four saves in 62 relief outings last season. He had Tommy John surgery in 2018 and a shoulder operation two years later, costing him two seasons — one being the virus-shortened 60-game 2020 campaign.
GOLF
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottie Scheffler held onto the lead Saturday at the WM Phoenix Open in a bid to successfully defend his title and regain the No. 1 spot in the world.
The second-ranked Scheffler shot a 3-under 68 in front of some 200,000 fans at TPC Scottsdale to get to 13 under, two strokes ahead of third-ranked Jon Rahm and Nick Taylor.
