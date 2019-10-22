PlayStation announced Monday it has selected Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez as its cover athlete for the “MLB The Show 20” video game.
“I am so honored and excited to be on the cover of MLB The Show 20,” Baez said in a statement.
“I’ll never forget how it felt when I saw myself in the game for the first time (even as a backup!). It was so surreal. Still, it’s one thing to see your virtual self, but it’s completely next level to be on the cover of a game you’ve played and love. Let’s go!”
The announcement of Baez was made nearly five months before the launching of the product on March 17, 2020.
Baez, known for his dazzling skills in the field and at the plate, batted .281 with 29 home runs and 85 RBIs in 2019 despite suffering a hairline fracture of his left thumb that limited him to one at-bat after suffering the injury on Sept. 1.
Verlander starting Game 2, Greinke to follow
HOUSTON — Justin Verlander will follow Gerrit Cole and start Game 2 of the World Series for Houston against Washington on Wednesday. Zack Greinke will start for the Astros on Friday when the Series resumes at Nationals Park.
“Greinke gets to hit. That’s going to be fun for him,” Astros manager AJ Hinch said Monday.
Greinke has a .225 batting average with nine homers, including three this season for Arizona before he was traded to Houston on July 31.
Houston plans a bullpen game for Game 4 on Saturday.
FOOTBALL
Raiders trade CB Conley to Texans
ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Oakland Raiders have traded 2017 first-round cornerback Gareon Conley to the Houston Texans for a 2020 third-round pick.
Coach Jon Gruden announced the deal Monday, calling it a difficult decision. The Athletic first reported the trade.
Conley is the third former first-round pick traded away by Oakland in the past 14 months. The Raiders sent 2014 first-rounder Khalil Mack to Chicago for a package that included two first-round picks and 2015 first-rounder Amari Cooper to Dallas for a 2019 first-round pick last season.
The Raiders will visit the Texans next Sunday.
Falcons QB Ryan has ankle sprain
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan’s decadelong streak of consecutive starts is on the line due to a sprained right ankle.
Coach Dan Quinn said Ryan ran in a pool on Monday to test the ankle and has not been ruled out for Sunday’s game against Seattle. The 34-year-old Ryan has not missed a start since 2009. His streak covers 154 regular-season games.
Hunt allowed to practice with Browns
BEREA, Ohio — Kareem Hunt ran back to the Browns sooner than expected. The suspended star returned to the team and practiced Monday after serving only six games of an eight-game NFL suspension for two violent off-field altercations that threatened to end his playing career.
Hunt has been observed since August by the league, which had banned him from the Browns’ facility for the past two-plus months.
Typically, suspended players don’t rejoin their teams until the Monday before they’re eligible to play. The 24-year-old Hunt, who led the league in rushing in 2017 as a rookie with Kansas City, can play on Nov. 10, when the Browns host the Buffalo Bills.
Elliott, Cowboys roll past Eagles
ARLINGTON, Texas — Ezekiel Elliott ran over safety Malcolm Jenkins on his way to 111 yards and a touchdown, Dak Prescott threw an easy scoring pass on a great fake to his star running back before a TD run and the Cowboys rolled past Philadelphia, 37-10, on Sunday night.
The Cowboys (4-3) won with the NFC East lead on the line while ending a three-game losing streak that followed their 3-0 start and clouded high expectations for the defending division champs.
Carson Wentz threw an interception and had two of Philadelphia’s three lost fumbles. The Eagles (3-4) dropped their second straight game after a two-game winning streak that looked like it might get their season going.
Frost says Washington not with Huskers
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska running back Maurice Washington is not with the team and there’s no timetable for his return, coach Scott Frost said Monday.
“There are certain standards we ask our players to uphold,” Frost said. “When those standards aren’t upheld, it doesn’t matter who it is. They aren’t going to be part of our plans that week or potentially longer.”
Frost didn’t disclose specifics about Washington’s absence other than to say it is unrelated to child pornography charges he faces in California. The coach declined to call it a suspension.
BASKETBALL
Michigan’s Wagner to miss 4-6 weeks
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan freshman Franz Wagner is expected to miss four to six weeks with a fractured right wrist. The school said Monday a full recovery is anticipated. The 6-foot-8 Wagner is expected to be a key newcomer in the basketball team’s first season under new coach Juwan Howard.
Michigan opens Big Ten play Dec. 6 against Iowa.
Suspect arrested in death of Emmett
DALLAS — Dallas police say one man has been arrested and a second suspect was being sought in last month’s slaying of former NBA and Texas Tech standout Andre Emmett.
WFAA-TV reports 32-year-old Keith Johnson was being held Monday on a capital murder charge with bond set at $500,000. Online Dallas County jail records didn’t immediately list an attorney representing Johnson, who was booked Friday.
SOCCER
Sacramento joining MLS in 2022
Major League Soccer has awarded its 29th franchise to Sacramento.
MLS Commissioner Don Garber announced the league’s newest team Monday, joined by Mayor Darrell Steinberg and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Sacramento Republic FC is set to begin play in 2022.