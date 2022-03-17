AJ Green, Noah Carter and Trae Berhow combined to score 58 points as Northern Iowa surged past Saint Louis, 80-68, in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament on Wednesday in St. Louis.
Carter, a former Dubuque Senior star, finished with 19 points, four rebounds and five assists for the Panthers (20-11).
Green scored a game-high 21 points on 7-for-15 shooting, and Berhow made 6 of 10 3-pointers to finish with 18 points.
Northern Iowa will play BYU or Long Beach State in the second round.
Virginia 60, Mississippi State 57 — At Charlottesville, Va.: Jayden Gardner had 16 points, Reece Beekman added 14 and Virginia beat Mississippi State in the NIT.
Dayton 74, Toledo 55 — At Toledo, Ohio: DaRon Holmes II had 20 points as Dayton topped Toledo in the NIT.
SMU 68, Nicholls 58 — At Dallas: Brothers Michael and Marcus Weathers each had double-doubles as SMU beat Nicholls in the NIT.
Wake Forest 74, Towson 64 — At Winston-Salem, N.C.: Dallas Walton registered 17 points as Wake Forest defeated Towson in the NIT.
NCAA TOURNAMENT
Wright State 93, Bryant 82 — At Dayton, Ohio: Tanner Holden had 37 points as Wright State beat Bryant for its first NCAA Tournament victory.
