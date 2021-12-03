Bottom line: No. 2 Purdue looks for its fourth straight win over Iowa at Mackey Arena. The last victory for the Hawkeyes at Purdue was a 70-63 win on Jan. 2, 2016.
Team leaders: Purdue’s Zach Edey has averaged 16.9 points and 7.1 rebounds while Jaden Ivey has put up 15.4 points and 6.3 rebounds. For the Hawkeyes, Keegan Murray has averaged 24.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks while Kris Murray has put up 10 points and 5.1 rebounds.
Mighty Murray: Keegan Murray has connected on 34.5 percent of the 29 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4-for-13 over his last three games. He’s also converted 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.
Long-range threat: Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon has attempted 47 3-pointers and connected on 44.7 percent of them, and is 12-for-34 over the last five games.
Did you know: The Iowa offense has recorded a turnover on only 11.7 percent of its possessions, which is the second-lowest rate in the nation.
RUTGERS (4-3, 0-0) at ILLINOIS (5-2, 0-0)
Time: 6 p.m.
TV: ESPN2
Bottom line: Rutgers and Illinois meet in the first Big Ten game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Rutgers finished 10-10, while Illinois was 16-4.
Undefeated when: Illinois is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 71 points.
Long-range threat: Illinois’ Alfonso Plummer has attempted 49 3-pointers and connected on 42.9 percent of them, and is 16-for-31 over the last three games.
Did you know: Illinois’ defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.3 percent of all possessions (ranked 278th in Division I).